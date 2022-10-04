Review: Courant MAG:2 offers a minimalist sculptural take on an iPhone and AirPods charger

Luxury Apple accessory maker Courant recently launched its newest charger as the follow-up and bigger brother to MAG:1. MAG:2 features MagSafe compatibility with a minimalist sculptural metal and leather or soft-touch plastic and cloth design. Here’s what I discovered after going hands-on with this unique dual-charger.

Courant MAG:2 specs

MagSafe-compatible top wireless charger for iPhone (7.5W output)

Premium pebble-grain Italian leather for Classics, high-performance Belgian linen for Essentials

Qi wireless charger on the bottom for AirPods or other devices (5W output, not magnetic)

3 colors for linen MAG:2 Essentials, 5 color options for leather MAG:2 Classics Charcoal, camel, and natural for the former; black, ash, saddle, cortado, and bone for the latter

Color-matched nylon braided USB-C cable included; power adapter also in the box

Price $100–$150 (look for a 15% off offer on first purchase)

MAG:2 materials and build

When it comes to the MAG:2’s aesthetic, Courant says “This unique design was inspired by home decor and integrates seamlessly into any room in your home.”

I tested out the ash (dark gray) color of the MAG:2 Classics. It uses Italian pebble-grain leather with a beautifully finished matte zinc alloy frame.

As I’ve experienced with Courant’s other products, I found MAG:2 delivers on a premium build quality with great attention to detail.

The pebble-grain leather gives a nice visual texture but is still clean and sharp. The matte finish zinc alloy looks fantastic and nicely complements the unique sculptural design of MAG:2 and premium leather.

Courant MAG:2 in use

You know the Samsung Frame TV that can display nice digital artwork so you don’t always have to look at a black box on your wall when it’s not being used? I feel like Courant’s MAG:2 is the iPhone/AirPods charger equivalent.

So many of the MagSafe chargers on the market share the same uninspired design and I just love that Courant carved its own path with MAG:2. It feels like a sharp little minimalist sculpture that can blend well with a variety of styles in homes, offices, and more while offering handy functionality.

I think it looks great whether you’re using it to charge up iPhone and AirPods or not.

While it doesn’t have official MagSafe connectivity for 15W wireless charging, I’m usually not in a hurry to charge up during the day when I’m using MAG:2.

However, while the design, materials, and build are definitely premium and I think the overall experience is wonderful, there are a few constructive criticisms/trade-offs that are worth noting with MAG:2.

Constructive thoughts

With the clean and unique design comes a fixed iPhone magnetic charger, so no adjustments are possible for the angle I found the angle is well suited for Face ID, FaceTime/video calls, and general use on desks – particularly when sitting. But it’s a bit too steep for things like use in the kitchen where you’re standing further above your work surface.

I would have loved to see Courant use a magnetic wireless charger for the bottom pad instead of just a Qi pad without magnets

The non-slip pads work decently, but they’re only found on the bottom of the circular portion. Adding rubber pads to the front of the frame’s underside may have been a nice way to offer a stronger grip

Courant MAG:2 conclusion

On the whole, Courant MAG:2 offers such a unique design with great materials and handy functionality. As long as you love the aesthetic and don’t mind skipping official MagSafe or adjustability for your iPhone, I think you’ll be very pleased with this dual-charger.

Pros:

Premium Italian leather or designer Belgian linen

Unique, sculptural design

Power cable and brick included

Cons:

MagSafe-compatible, not official MagSafe so wireless iPhone charging is limited to 7.5W

iPhone charger is not adjustable

Bottom charger for AirPods, etc. not magnetic

Considering everything above, I give the Courant MAG:2 a 4/5 rating.

You can pick up MAG:2 Essentials or Classics direct from Courant priced at $100–$150.

