Hands-on with the Courant premium leather or linen MagSafe-compatible iPhone charger

Michael Potuck

- Sep. 28th 2022 2:12 pm PT

Courant MAG:1 leather MagSafe charger review
0 Comments

Courant recently launched its idea of what a MagSafe-compatible charger should look like with the MAG:1 Classics and Essentials. Featuring premium Italian leather or designer Belgium linen, the company is elevating magnetic chargers for iPhone. Here are our thoughts after going hands-on with the MAG:1 leather MagSafe-compatible charger.

MAG:1 Classics and Essentials specs

  • MAG:1 Classics has an aluminum body with premium Italian leather in five finishes
    • Black, cortado, saddle, bone, and ash
  • MAG:1 Essentials offers a soft touch ABS frame with designer Belgium linen in three finishes:
    • Camel, natural, and charcoal
  • MagSafe-compatible, 7.5W wireless charging for iPhone, up to 15W Qi wireless output
  • Color-matched braided cable with USB-C, power adapter sold separately
  • Handy travel bag included
  • Non-slip back
  • Pricing: $50 for MAG:1 Essentials, $80 for MAG:1 Classics (look out for 15% off offer)

MAG:1 Classics in use

I’ve been testing out the MAG:1 Classics in saddle that has an aluminum frame and matching brown cable.

With plastic MagSafe-compatible chargers being the norm over the last couple of years, Courant’s new offerings stand apart with their look, feel, and likely durability over time.

Courant MAG:1 leather MagSafe charger review up close

I love the pebbled Italian leather that offers a nice visual contrast, especially on the saddle, ash, and cortado colors.

The backside has a non-slip rubber ring around the perimeter and here’s a closer look at the nice color-matched braided nylon cable.

Courant MAG:1 leather MagSafe charger review back side

Another handy touch with the MAG:1 is an included travel bag that has two interior pockets.

Constructive thoughts

Courant’s MAG:1 is definitely a cut-above most MagSafe-compatible chargers when it comes to materials, build, and overall feel. However, there are a couple of areas I think it could be improved:

  • Offer official MagSafe compatibility for 15W wireless iPhone charging
  • The MAG:1 is slightly larger than Apple or other MagSafe-compatible chargers which means it doesn’t fit in MagSafe stands – like these from Nomad or Native Union

MAG:2

Courant has also launched its next product in its magnetic lineup with the MAG:2 – it’s got a uniquely sharp design. I’ve been testing that out and will have a review coming soon.

MAG:1 leather MagSafe-compatible charger conclusion

If you’re looking for a premium and minimalist way to charge iPhone with a MagSafe-compatible solution, the Courant MAG:1 is a beautiful option.

As long as you’re good with the $50-80 price and don’t mind skipping official MagSafe support (e.g. 7.5W charging vs 15W), I think you’ll be very pleased with MAG:1. Everything considered, I give it a 4/5 rating.

MAG:1 Classics and Essentials are available direct from Courant.

Pros:

  • Premium materials – Italian leather or Belgian linen
  • Color-matched USB-C cable
  • Variety of finishes to choose from
  • MagSafe-compatibility

Cons:

  • Premium price
  • No official MagSafe support
  • Too large to fit in MagSafe stands or docks

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
9to5Mac Reviews

9to5Mac Reviews

All the products that the 9to5Mac team has reviewed.
MagSafe Courant

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12