Hands-on with the Courant premium leather or linen MagSafe-compatible iPhone charger

Courant recently launched its idea of what a MagSafe-compatible charger should look like with the MAG:1 Classics and Essentials. Featuring premium Italian leather or designer Belgium linen, the company is elevating magnetic chargers for iPhone. Here are our thoughts after going hands-on with the MAG:1 leather MagSafe-compatible charger.

MAG:1 Classics and Essentials specs

MAG:1 Classics has an aluminum body with premium Italian leather in five finishes Black, cortado, saddle, bone, and ash

MAG:1 Essentials offers a soft touch ABS frame with designer Belgium linen in three finishes: Camel, natural, and charcoal

MagSafe-compatible, 7.5W wireless charging for iPhone, up to 15W Qi wireless output

Color-matched braided cable with USB-C, power adapter sold separately

Handy travel bag included

Non-slip back

Pricing: $50 for MAG:1 Essentials, $80 for MAG:1 Classics (look out for 15% off offer)

MAG:1 Classics in use

I’ve been testing out the MAG:1 Classics in saddle that has an aluminum frame and matching brown cable.

With plastic MagSafe-compatible chargers being the norm over the last couple of years, Courant’s new offerings stand apart with their look, feel, and likely durability over time.

I love the pebbled Italian leather that offers a nice visual contrast, especially on the saddle, ash, and cortado colors.

The backside has a non-slip rubber ring around the perimeter and here’s a closer look at the nice color-matched braided nylon cable.

Another handy touch with the MAG:1 is an included travel bag that has two interior pockets.

Constructive thoughts

Courant’s MAG:1 is definitely a cut-above most MagSafe-compatible chargers when it comes to materials, build, and overall feel. However, there are a couple of areas I think it could be improved:

Offer official MagSafe compatibility for 15W wireless iPhone charging

The MAG:1 is slightly larger than Apple or other MagSafe-compatible chargers which means it doesn’t fit in MagSafe stands – like these from Nomad or Native Union

MAG:2

Courant has also launched its next product in its magnetic lineup with the MAG:2 – it’s got a uniquely sharp design. I’ve been testing that out and will have a review coming soon.

MAG:1 leather MagSafe-compatible charger conclusion

If you’re looking for a premium and minimalist way to charge iPhone with a MagSafe-compatible solution, the Courant MAG:1 is a beautiful option.

As long as you’re good with the $50-80 price and don’t mind skipping official MagSafe support (e.g. 7.5W charging vs 15W), I think you’ll be very pleased with MAG:1. Everything considered, I give it a 4/5 rating.

MAG:1 Classics and Essentials are available direct from Courant.

Pros:

Premium materials – Italian leather or Belgian linen

Color-matched USB-C cable

Variety of finishes to choose from

MagSafe-compatibility

Cons:

Premium price

No official MagSafe support

Too large to fit in MagSafe stands or docks

