Hands-on with the Courant premium leather or linen MagSafe-compatible iPhone charger

Courant recently launched its idea of what a MagSafe-compatible charger should look like with the MAG:1 Classics and Essentials. Featuring premium Italian leather or designer Belgium linen, the company is elevating magnetic chargers for iPhone. Here are our thoughts after going hands-on with the MAG:1 leather MagSafe-compatible charger.
MAG:1 Classics and Essentials specs
- MAG:1 Classics has an aluminum body with premium Italian leather in five finishes
- Black, cortado, saddle, bone, and ash
- MAG:1 Essentials offers a soft touch ABS frame with designer Belgium linen in three finishes:
- Camel, natural, and charcoal
- MagSafe-compatible, 7.5W wireless charging for iPhone, up to 15W Qi wireless output
- Color-matched braided cable with USB-C, power adapter sold separately
- Handy travel bag included
- Non-slip back
- Pricing: $50 for MAG:1 Essentials, $80 for MAG:1 Classics (look out for 15% off offer)
MAG:1 Classics in use
I’ve been testing out the MAG:1 Classics in saddle that has an aluminum frame and matching brown cable.
With plastic MagSafe-compatible chargers being the norm over the last couple of years, Courant’s new offerings stand apart with their look, feel, and likely durability over time.
I love the pebbled Italian leather that offers a nice visual contrast, especially on the saddle, ash, and cortado colors.
The backside has a non-slip rubber ring around the perimeter and here’s a closer look at the nice color-matched braided nylon cable.
Another handy touch with the MAG:1 is an included travel bag that has two interior pockets.
Constructive thoughts
Courant’s MAG:1 is definitely a cut-above most MagSafe-compatible chargers when it comes to materials, build, and overall feel. However, there are a couple of areas I think it could be improved:
- Offer official MagSafe compatibility for 15W wireless iPhone charging
- The MAG:1 is slightly larger than Apple or other MagSafe-compatible chargers which means it doesn’t fit in MagSafe stands – like these from Nomad or Native Union
MAG:2
Courant has also launched its next product in its magnetic lineup with the MAG:2 – it’s got a uniquely sharp design. I’ve been testing that out and will have a review coming soon.
MAG:1 leather MagSafe-compatible charger conclusion
If you’re looking for a premium and minimalist way to charge iPhone with a MagSafe-compatible solution, the Courant MAG:1 is a beautiful option.
As long as you’re good with the $50-80 price and don’t mind skipping official MagSafe support (e.g. 7.5W charging vs 15W), I think you’ll be very pleased with MAG:1. Everything considered, I give it a 4/5 rating.
MAG:1 Classics and Essentials are available direct from Courant.
Pros:
- Premium materials – Italian leather or Belgian linen
- Color-matched USB-C cable
- Variety of finishes to choose from
- MagSafe-compatibility
Cons:
- Premium price
- No official MagSafe support
- Too large to fit in MagSafe stands or docks
