iPhone 14 Plus reviews: Great battery life within a familiar hardware

Apple last month introduced four new iPhones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While three of these models hit stores in September, iPhone 14 Plus had its official launch slated for October 7. Now the first iPhone 14 Plus reviews are here, and they make it clear that this phone is all about great battery life within a familiar hardware.

Differences between iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

In previous years, Apple has introduced a mini version of the iPhone alongside the traditional 6.1-inch model. This time, the iPhone mini has been replaced by a new, larger 6.7-inch iPhone “Plus.” It is the same size that was previously exclusive to the more expensive Pro lineup, but now for the less expensive models.

Apart from that, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are pretty much identical, except for battery life. But who exactly is the iPhone 14 Plus for? That’s what the first reviews of this device give us an idea.

The Verge notes that the upgrade may be worthwhile for users coming from older iPhones. While iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1099, iPhone 14 Plus costs $200 less and it is still a very capable phone. It has “excellent battery performance” that is sometimes even better than in the battery in the 14 Pro models. In addition, the larger screen makes everything much more usable.

There’s the screen, too, and as we learned from the iPhone Mini Experiment, people don’t want small phones. Big screens let you see more and scroll less — the fact that the phone isn’t really pocketable or usable with one hand doesn’t seem to bother most people. This isn’t the best big phone screen Apple offers, but it’s still very good.

Engadget’s review makes it clear that iPhone 14 Plus is just another iPhone, “but bigger.” The article also praises the battery life and larger display combined into a less expensive phone. However, Engadget reminds consumers that iPhone 14 Plus doesn’t have a display as advanced as those of the Pro models, since it lacks 120Hz refresh rate.

YouTuber Marques Brownlee reinforced the idea that the iPhone 14 Plus is not a major upgrade for some people. Interestingly, MKBHD also talked in his review about how iOS 16 bugs have been affecting the experience of iPhone 14 users. “A bigger screen and a bigger battery,” says he about iPhone 14 Plus.

iJustine has made a great video showing a quick unboxing and first look at all the colors of the iPhone 14 Plus: blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red. The YouTuber also puts the iPhone 14 Plus next to the iPhone 14 Pro Max to show that in fact both phones are about the same size.

CNET points out that the camera enhancements of the iPhone 14 Plus compared to the iPhone 13 models are not significant. However, more demanding users may notice some slight improvements in low-light scenarios thanks to the larger aperture lens and the new Photonic Engine.

iPhone 14 Plus availability

Customers can now order iPhone 14 Plus from Apple’s online store. The phone will arrive in stores on Friday, October 7 with prices starting at $899 for the 128GB version. And if you’re looking for other iPhone models, be sure to take a look at some great deals on Amazon.

