Deals: Apple Watch SE runs watchOS 9 from $199 all-time lows, AirPods 2 hit $90, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now up for the taking with a clearance sale on Apple Watch SE from $199 all-time lows. Then go score AirPods 2 for just $90, delivering plenty of value backed by Apple’s H1 chip and “Hey Siri” support. MacBook owners can also expand their machine’s I/O with Satechi’s USB4 9-in-1 hub at $120. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch SE is the most affordable way to run watchOS 9

After seeing the new Apple Watch Series 8 go on sale to start the week, Amazon is beginning to clear out the previous-generation Apple Watch SE. This more affordable offering was always one of the best ways to get in on the fitness tracking action, and is now an even better value with all-time low price cuts going live. Most notably, the 44mm GPS style sits at $229. That’s down from its original $309 price tag and the new $279 going rate of the SE 2. It’s $11 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. The 40mm style is also on sale and sitting at the all-time low of $199.

The original Apple Watch SE arrives at the most affordable price point of a wearable sold by Apple now that supports the just-released watchOS 9 update. It delivers many of the same fitness tracking features as the more flagship end of Apple’s lineup, with an integrated heart rate sensor sitting underneath the Retina OLED display. While there isn’t a blood/oxygen sensor, you’ll still find a swim-proof design, integration with Fitness+, and everything else that users have come to love about Apple Watch.

Apple’s prev-gen AirPods 2 still offer plenty of value

Amazon is now offering Apple’s previous-generation AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case for $90. Normally fetching $129 these days, you’re looking at $39 in savings and the second-best price to date. This comes within $11 of the all-time low, with today’s offer delivering a rare chance to bring home one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds on the market.

Even now that Apple’s new AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 have arrived, going with the now previous-generation pair brings quite a bit to the table. Especially when you consider its more affordable price tag! You’re notably looking at much of the same true wireless design with 24 hours of playback thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case. Everything is still powered by the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing, which also enabled other features like “Hey Siri” and more.

Satechi’s USB4 9-in-1 hub packs 8K HDMI into a MacBook-ready build

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront now offers its USB-C 4 Multiport Adapter for $120. Available exclusively for Prime members, today’s offer is down from the usual $150 price tag in order to save you $30. This matches our previous mention from two months ago for one of the best prices to date, as well.

Bringing nine ports to your MacBook with the usual Apple-friendly Satechi design, the brand’s recent USB-C Multiport Adapter plugs right into your machine with a single USB-C cable. On top of providing 100W charging passthrough, there’s also an 8K HDMI output to go alongside Gigabit ethernet and a pair of SD card readers. Then you’ll also find a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gb/s ports, a USB 2.0 slot, and 3.5mm jack to complete the package. You can also get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage.

