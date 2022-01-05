Satechi unveils USB-C Multiport Adapter with 8K support and Pro Hub Max for MacBook Pro

Following up after it released the Pro Hub Mini for the new MacBook Pro back in November, Satechi has announced the Pro Hub Max as well as the USB4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI for creative pros.

Satechi unveiled its latest hubs for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro at CES. First up, the Pro Hub Max. The bigger brother to the company’s Pro Hub Mini, this adapter is made specifically for the new MacBook Pro and features:

USB-C with 96W power delivery

HDMI with support for 4K @ 60Hz

Gigabit Ethernet

USB-C x 1 (10 Gbps)

USB-A x 1

SD/Micro SD card reader

3.5mm headphone jack

Priced at $99.99

Satechi says the Pro Hub Max will be available soon and you can sign up for an alert when it launches here.

Next is the USB4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI. Notably, the new MacBook Pro with M1 Max supports a maximum of three 6K resolution displays and one external display with up to 4K resolution at 60Hz. But having 8K support with this adapter could be useful for the future or a different machine that’s compatible.

Here’s what you get with the Satechi USB4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI:

USB-C (USB4) with 100W PD charging

HDMI with support up to 8K @ 30Hz

Gigabit Ethernet

SD/Micro SD card reader

USB-A x 2 (USB 3.2 – 10 Gbps)

USB-A x 1 (USB 2.0)

3.5mm headphone jack

Priced at $149.99

Satechi also says the USB4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI will become available to purchase “soon.” You can sign up to get an alert when it launches on Satechi’s website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: