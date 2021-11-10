Satechi’s new hub brings even more ports back to the MacBook Pro, including Ethernet and USB-A

The all-new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro brings back a range of I/O after years of featuring only USB-C/Thunderbolt connectivity. However, there are a few ports still missing and Satechi is offering them in a compact and convenient design with its new Pro Hub Mini.

The updated ports on the new MacBook Pro include HDMI, SDXC card reader, and even the return of MagSafe. But Satechi’s new USB-C hub brings back the important Ethernet and USB-A connectivity.

Along with Ethernet and 2 USB-A data ports, you get 2 USB-C ports and a headphone jack while keeping MagSafe accessible for easy charging.

Pro Hub Mini specs

1 x USB-C (USB 4) – up to 96W charging, 6K 60Hz display output, and 40 Gbps data

2 x USB-A 3.0 data ports – up to 5 Gbps (does not support charging or CD drives)

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x USB-C data port – up to 5 Gbps

1 x Audio jack port

Pre-orders are open now for the Pro Hub Mini with the first deliveries shipping out in early January.

Pricing is set at $69.99 for both the space gray and silver versions. And Satechi is also doing a 25% off promotion for the launch with code “PROHUB” at checkout.

