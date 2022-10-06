Verizon adds 5G Home and LTE plans to its free internet program through FCC’s ACP

Oct. 6th 2022

Back in March, Verizon announced support for the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) with its Fios home internet. That made it free for those eligible. Now the company’s 5G Home and LTE plans are joining the ACP offering under the new Verizon Forward Program.

Verizon announced the expansion of its Affordable Connectivity Program-supported plans in a press release:

“As part of its ongoing mission to help ensure equal and affordable access to internet for all, Verizon today announced select 5G Home and LTE Home Internet services are available for free to qualifying households through the new Verizon Forward Program. Now, qualified customers can take advantage of fast, reliable Verizon Home Internet via 5G Home, LTE Home or Fios at no cost.”

Who qualifies for free Verizon internet through ACP?

  • Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) enrolled customers
  • Lifeline enrolled customers
  • Participants of other Federal assistance programs (Medicaid, SSI, etc.)
  • HHI (Household Income) < 200% Federal Poverty Guideline

Customers looking to enroll with the Verizon Forward Program need to apply and be approved on the ACP website then finish the steps on Verizon’s website.

More details

  • Verizon covers up to $500 in early termination fees for your old provider
  • There’s no expiration for the Affordable Connectivity Program – but if it does end carriers will give customers at least 60 days before the final service month
  • If you move, you’ll need to re-enroll in the program to keep the discounted pricing

Learn more about ACP on the official government website and on the Verizon Forward Program page.

Discounts for non-ACP-eligible customers

For customers who are not ACP-eligible, Verizon’s home internet plans are discounted to as low as $25 for its Fios fiber, 5G Home, and LTE Home options with an eligible mobile unlimited plan.

