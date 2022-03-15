Verizon launches support for FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program with free fiber internet

- Mar. 15th 2022 12:14 pm PT

0

Verizon has announced today that it’s participating in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which helps low-income families get home and mobile internet service. With its Fios Forward ACP offering, Verizon is making discounted and free fiber optic internet available and discounting its 5G home and mobile plans too.

Verizon announced the news in a press release today:

Verizon is committed to helping bridge the digital divide by making high-quality connectivity more affordable for customers in need. That’s why we’re participating in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which helps low-income households pay for Internet and mobile service. As part of the program, for the first time, Verizon is offering free Internet with its Fios Forward program to qualifying ACP customers.

The move is part of the Citizen Verizon initiative that is set to invest $3 billion between 2020-2025 to fund economic, environmental, and social advancement.

Verizon offers its fiber optic internet for free with the 300 Mbps plan for those that have been ACP-approved.

Other Fios Forward features include:

  • No taxes or fees
  • Deposit waived
  • No setup charge
  • No service charges
  • No equipment charges
  • Autopay not required

ACP eligibility is set by the FCC but here are some of the folks that will qualify:

  • Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) enrolled customer
  • Lifeline enrolled customer
  • Participants of other Federal assistance programs (Medicaid, SSI, etc.)
  • HHI (Household Income) < 200% Federal Poverty Guideline

The ACP credit can also be applied to Verizon’s 5G home and mobile plans. Learn more about all the details on Verizon’s website here and the ACP landing page.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Verizon

Verizon

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12