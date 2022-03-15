Verizon launches support for FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program with free fiber internet

Verizon has announced today that it’s participating in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which helps low-income families get home and mobile internet service. With its Fios Forward ACP offering, Verizon is making discounted and free fiber optic internet available and discounting its 5G home and mobile plans too.

Verizon announced the news in a press release today:

Verizon is committed to helping bridge the digital divide by making high-quality connectivity more affordable for customers in need. That’s why we’re participating in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which helps low-income households pay for Internet and mobile service. As part of the program, for the first time, Verizon is offering free Internet with its Fios Forward program to qualifying ACP customers.

The move is part of the Citizen Verizon initiative that is set to invest $3 billion between 2020-2025 to fund economic, environmental, and social advancement.

Verizon offers its fiber optic internet for free with the 300 Mbps plan for those that have been ACP-approved.

Other Fios Forward features include:

No taxes or fees

Deposit waived

No setup charge

No service charges

No equipment charges

Autopay not required

ACP eligibility is set by the FCC but here are some of the folks that will qualify:

Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) enrolled customer

Lifeline enrolled customer

Participants of other Federal assistance programs (Medicaid, SSI, etc.)

HHI (Household Income) < 200% Federal Poverty Guideline

The ACP credit can also be applied to Verizon’s 5G home and mobile plans. Learn more about all the details on Verizon’s website here and the ACP landing page.

