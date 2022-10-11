Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for Veterans Day, here are the exclusive stickers

Apple has set its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Veterans Day on November 11. If you complete this challenge, you can unlock exclusive stickers and GIFs that can be used in the Messages app ad during FaceTime calls. Head below to see them in action…

Apple says:

Earn this special award on November 11 by doing any workout for 11 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features. Completing the challenge with any workout app that logs data to Apple’s Fitness app will unlock the virtual achievement on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and in Apple’s Messages app.

You can also complete the challenge using Apple Fitness+, which is Apple’s workout service that offers a variety of different categories of content.

Apple Watch users will be notified about this new Activity Challenge prior to when it kicks off. Will you be taking part in this challenge? Let us know down in the comments!

