Deals: OG AirPods Pro fall to $140, Alpine Loop Apple Watch band first discount, more

Following up all of the fall Prime Day savings, we’re moving on to focus on Thursday’s best deals. This time around, you’ll find Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging down at $140 in a refurbished sale, as well as the first discount on Apple’s Alpine Loop band. Then go check out these official iPhone 13/Pro MagSafe Clear Cases at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro refurb with MagSafe charging case hit $140

Through the end of today, Woot is now offering the original Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $140 in Grade A refurbished condition. Down from its original $249 price tag, this is marking a new all-time low on the now previous-generation earbuds with $109 in savings attached.

While not the just-refreshed pair of flagship earbuds from Apple, these AirPods Pro still come backed by a comprehensive feature set. Active Noise Cancellation is one of the stars of the show, which is backed by a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into much of the expected form-factor, the charging case will yield 24 hours of playback and now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning charging. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Apple’s Alpine Loop band sees first discount

Just released alongside the new Apple Watch Ultra last month, the all-new Apple Watch Alpine Loop Band is now going on sale for the very first time today. Courtesy of Amazon, you can bring home the unique strap at $90. That’s down from its usual $99 price tag in order to save you $9 and deliver a new all-time low.

Sporting a unique rugged design that weaves together two layers of woven fabric, the Alpine Loop is designed for Apple Watch Ultra but also works with the larger of Apple’s standard 44 and 45mm wearables. The stitch-free look uses high-strength yarn to deliver on the unique top loop look with a corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook that slides into place for securing to your wrist.

Official iPhone 13/Pro MagSafe Clear Case hits $25

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Clear Case for $25. Typically fetching $49, today’s offer marks the best discount to date at nearly 50% off. This is also well below our previous $39 discount, as well. The iPhone 13 version is also at $25, too. Outfitting Apple’s iPhone 13/Pro in a premium clear cover design, this case adds some extra protection while still showing off the look of your device. There’s a built-in MagSafe ring for taking advantage of the magnetic charging features, as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Whether you just want everyone to see the color of iPhone you picked out or plan on slipping a polaroid, Pokémon card, or something else in the back, this is one of the best clear case options on the market.

