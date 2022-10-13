Eve’s new HomeKit Light Switch features Thread and support for 3-way wiring

Eve is out with its third-gen HomeKit Light Switch today with two notable upgrades – Thread support and compatibility with 3-way switch setups by just adding one of the new switches. Read on for all the details on this handy future-ready smart home light switch.
Eve launched its third-gen Light Switch today and shared details in a press release. Thread connectivity makes devices faster, more reliable, secure, and easy to use. Notably, this is Eve’s 15th product with Thread support.
And a big selling point of the new Light Switch is you can pair it with a standard switch in a 3-way setup. Many smart switches require both switches wired as a 3-way to both be replaced. But with the Eve Light Switch, you can upgrade the whole 3-way setup for just $49.99.
Eve Light Switch specs
- Transform your existing lights into a smart lighting system, control via app, Siri, or the light switch itself
- Effortlessly store schedules on Eve Light Switch that put your lights on autopilot, turning them on or off independently of your iPhone and home network
- Set scenes to simultaneously control other Apple HomeKit-enabled accessories from home or on the go – thanks to HomePod or Apple TV as your home hub
- Use in rooms with single-pole or 3-way switches simply by replacing one switch within the light switch combination
- Joins your Thread network automatically, and as a router node the accessory enhances the stability and reach of your smart home / supports Bluetooth and Thread / no need for a bridge or gateway
- Apple HomeKit-enabled for outstanding ease of use and advanced security
- 100% Privacy: No Eve cloud, no registration, no tracking. Local intelligence and direct communication without bridge or cloud dependency
- Priced at $49.99 (Direct and Amazon)
Electrical specs
- Power
- Input: 120 VAC, 50/60 Hz
- Min. 3 W
- Max. 1800 W / 15 A (resistive)
- Max. 600 W / 5 A (incandescent / tungsten)
- Wireless Connection
- Bluetooth, Thread
- Dimensions
- 4.7 x 2.9 x 1.7 inch
- Compatibility
- Eve Light Switch requires a neutral wire and replaces a single-pole or 3-way switch. Only for use with copper or copper-clad wire in dry, indoor locations.
