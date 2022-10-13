Eve’s new HomeKit Light Switch features Thread and support for 3-way wiring

Eve is out with its third-gen HomeKit Light Switch today with two notable upgrades – Thread support and compatibility with 3-way switch setups by just adding one of the new switches. Read on for all the details on this handy future-ready smart home light switch.

Eve launched its third-gen Light Switch today and shared details in a press release. Thread connectivity makes devices faster, more reliable, secure, and easy to use. Notably, this is Eve’s 15th product with Thread support.

And a big selling point of the new Light Switch is you can pair it with a standard switch in a 3-way setup. Many smart switches require both switches wired as a 3-way to both be replaced. But with the Eve Light Switch, you can upgrade the whole 3-way setup for just $49.99.

Eve Light Switch specs

Transform your existing lights into a smart lighting system, control via app, Siri, or the light switch itself

Effortlessly store schedules on Eve Light Switch that put your lights on autopilot, turning them on or off independently of your iPhone and home network

Set scenes to simultaneously control other Apple HomeKit-enabled accessories from home or on the go – thanks to HomePod or Apple TV as your home hub

Use in rooms with single-pole or 3-way switches simply by replacing one switch within the light switch combination

Joins your Thread network automatically, and as a router node the accessory enhances the stability and reach of your smart home / supports Bluetooth and Thread / no need for a bridge or gateway

Apple HomeKit-enabled for outstanding ease of use and advanced security

100% Privacy: No Eve cloud, no registration, no tracking. Local intelligence and direct communication without bridge or cloud dependency

Priced at $49.99 (Direct and Amazon)

Electrical specs

Power Input: 120 VAC, 50/60 Hz Min. 3 W Max. 1800 W / 15 A (resistive) Max. 600 W / 5 A (incandescent / tungsten)

Wireless Connection Bluetooth, Thread

Dimensions 4.7 x 2.9 x 1.7 inch

Compatibility Eve Light Switch requires a neutral wire and replaces a single-pole or 3-way switch. Only for use with copper or copper-clad wire in dry, indoor locations.



FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: