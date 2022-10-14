Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak speaking at WSJ Tech Live event

Senior Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak are among the speakers for the tech leadership conference WSJ Tech Live.

Tickets for the exclusive event originally started at $4,000, but now only $5,500 tickets remain, and are only available to senior execs of organizations with $100M+ in revenue …

Even watching it online will cost you $350, unless you’re a WSJ subscriber, in which case you can get a free pass.

WSJ Tech Live is our most exclusive technology event, convening more than 2,000 C-Suites, founders, VCs, investors and tech leaders in-person and online who are defining the scope of technology’s impact on business, regulation and innovation. Attendees will be in the room where headlines and deals are made, and have opportunities to make meaningful connections with top-tier investors, founders and collaborators ready for their next venture. This year’s Tech Live will attract some of the biggest names in tech and business, speaking on the most important issues and trends–from the future of work to the creator economy and the metaverse.

The event takes place at Montage Laguna Beach, California, from October 24-26.

The two Apple execs are scheduled to appear on stage with WSJ tech columnist Joanna Stern. The slot is a relatively brief one, from 7:35 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT on the second day of the conference, and no topic has yet been revealed. The title is currently shown only as “Session to be announced.”

The sessions scheduled so far include:

The outlook for chipmakers, with Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger.

“U.S. chip makers, facing economic turmoil and steep global competition, are being encouraged to invest in domestic production with the passage of a new law. The head of Intel, the biggest U.S. chip maker by revenue, discusses innovation, economic resiliency and the impact of the CHIPS Act.”

Putting autonomous vehicles on the map, with Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana

“With self-driving cars on the streets of San Francisco and $2.5 billion in new funding, Alphabet’s Waymo is a leader in the driverless car market. Co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana discusses the future of the industry, safety challenges and how she plans to stay at the head of the pack as more autonomous vehicles hit the road.”

Advancements in commercial robots, with Boston Dynamics CEO Robert Playter

“Robotics manufacturer Boston Dynamics, known for building industrial machines that resemble dogs and humans, is now majority-owned by Hyundai Motor Corp. CEO Robert Playter, joined by the company’s four-legged inspection robot named Spot, discusses the company’s latest innovations and the focus of a $400 million AI institute.”

Metaverse: Slicing through the hype, with the CEOs of All Turtles and mmhmm, and Improbable

“What business value, if any, can be generated from investing in the metaverse? Two entrepreneurs debate the merits and the flaws, including the opportunities and challenges of the technology, along with possible applications for businesses and consumers.”

Deconstructing the crypto maze, with actor and author Ben McKenzie

“Many celebrities have endorsed cryptocurrencies, but actor and author Ben McKenzie became an outspoken critic of the market after learning more about the technology and its societal implications. McKenzie, who has starred in TV shows such as Gotham and The OC, discusses his views on digital currencies and the forthcoming book on crypto and fraud that he is co-writing.”

