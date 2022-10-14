Friday’s best deals: Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID at $140, Beats Fit Pro $160, more

It is Friday once again and all of the weekend’s best deals are now pouring in. To start, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID hits $140 and is joined by the official leather MagSafe wallet at $30. Not to mention a chance to score all-time lows on the latest from Beats including the new Fit Pro earbuds at $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID hits $140

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $140. Delivering a new all-time low as well as quite the rare chance to save in the first place, today’s offer is now down from the usual $149 price tag in order to mark only the second notable discount so far. This is $3 under our previous mention from back in April, as well. Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more. Head below for details on how you can save on the new Touch ID models, too.

Apple’s official leather MagSafe wallet complements iPhone 14

Woot is now offering the original Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $30. While you’d have originally paid $59, today’s offer marks a return to one of the best prices to date at nearly 50% off while matching our previous mention from over a month ago. While not the latest models with Find My integration, this official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet sports much of the same features otherwise for the latest iPhone owners.

Compatible with the just-released iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets, this build delivers a specially tanned and finished European leather look with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device. It can hold two different IDs, bank cards, or even some cash, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Beats Fit Pro return to Amazon all-time low of $160

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Beats true wireless earbuds with free shipping across the board. An easy top pick is the new Beats Fit Pro H1 Earbuds for $160 in four different colors. Normally fetching $200, this is only the second time we’ve seen pricing drop this low with today’s $40 discount marking a return to the all-time low for the first time since back in July. The new Kim K editions are also on sale for the very first time at $180.

Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and have rarely been on sale since. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at six hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

