iPhone 14 Pro users complain of imperfect fit with Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger.

When Apple launched iPhone 13 Pro last year, some users noticed that the device didn’t fit well with Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger when the phone is in a case because of the larger camera module. With iPhone 14 Pro, the rear camera is even bigger, and this has become an even more noticeable issue for those who have a MagSafe Duo charger.

As reported by some users on the official Apple Support forum and also by 9to5Mac readers, the iPhone 14 Pro is not exactly compatible with Apple’s MagSafe Duo either. The camera module in this year’s Pro models has gotten noticeably larger, which results in the device not perfectly aligning with the magnetic charger, even without a case.

Although the iPhone 14 Pro can still be recharged with MagSafe Duo, the device doesn’t lie flat on the charger, and part of it gets slightly lifted. Those who have phone cases with a larger bump in the camera area may need to remove the case before placing the iPhone on the MagSafe Duo charger.

The problem doesn’t affect iPhone 14 Pro Max owners even though the phone also has a larger camera module, given that the device is considerably taller than the regular Pro model.

“The camera lip is [too] far down and the phone does not sit properly,” said a user on the Apple Support forum. “This needs to be addressed by Apple,” another consumer told 9to5Mac. But unfortunately, there’s not much users can do at this point other than look for alternatives to MagSafe Duo.

Apple’s MagSafe Duo needs an upgrade

The MagSafe Duo charger was introduced by Apple in 2020 as an option for people who want to charge an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. However, Apple has never introduced a new version of the charger since then. It’s worth noting that the MagSafe Duo Charger also lacks the fast charging of the Apple Watch available for Series 7 models and later.

A revised version of the MagSafe charger was filed with the FCC in 2021, but it never saw the light of day. Apple says on its website that MagSafe Duo is compatible with every model in the iPhone 14 lineup despite the fit issues. The accessory costs $129, but you can find it at lower prices at other stores like Amazon.

Have you noticed any issues using the MagSafe Duo charger with the iPhone 14 Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.

H/T: Lorenzo de Guia

