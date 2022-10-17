Meta launches ad campaign targeting iMessage: ‘WhatsApp is far more private and secure’

Meta is launching a new ad campaign targeting Apple’s iMessage platform head-on. The ad campaign unveiled by Mark Zuckerberg today criticizes Apple for only offering end-to-end encryption for iMessage, not standard SMS communication. WhatsApp, on the other hand, offers end-to-end encryption that “works across both iPhones and Android.”

Meta: WhatsApp vs iMessage

In a post on Instagram, Zuckerberg shared an image of the new ad running at New York’s Penn Station. It plays into the “Green Bubble” and “Blue Bubble” debate, showing both of those alongside a WhatsApp message bubble that simply says “Private Bubble.”

“Protect your personal messages across devices with end-to-end encryption,” the ad reads. “Always message privately.”

Zuckerberg’s caption goes even further: “WhatsApp is far more private and secure than iMessage.” He takes aim at the lack of end-to-end encryption for messaging with Android users and the fact that Apple doesn’t offer support for iMessage backups with end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp is far more private and secure than iMessage, with end-to-end encryption that works across both iPhones and Android, including group chats. With WhatsApp you can also set all new chats to disappear with the tap of a button. And last year we introduced end-to-end encrypted backups too. All of which iMessage still doesn’t have.

Apple has also faced growing criticism from Google for continuing to resist expanding iMessage with support for the RCS standard. RCS messages offer end-to-end encryption support, though Google hasn’t yet implemented support for encryption in group messages.

Google is also running an ongoing “Get the Message” ad campaign targeting Apple’s lack of RCS adoption. The company believes that Apple should adopt RCS so that iPhone and Android users texting each other can benefit from read receipts, typing indicators, sending over data, higher-res video and images, and better group chats.

Meta, of course, isn’t calling on Apple to adopt RCS. In fact, Meta would likely be hurt if Apple were to adopt the feature as it would negate the need for WhatsApp for many people.

Despite the pressure, Apple has not shown any indication that it plans to support RCS in the Messages app. Do you think Apple should cave in and add RCS support to iPhone? Should it take other steps to improve cross-platform communication? Let us know down in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: