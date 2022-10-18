DuckDuckGo for Mac moves to public beta with cookie pop-up handling, ‘Duck Player,’ more

Privacy-focused DuckDuckGo is out with the latest iteration of its browser in testing. The dedicated Mac app has left the private beta stage and moved into a free public beta. Joining automatic pop-up protection and defense against third-party trackers, the open beta gets a way to more privately play YouTube in-browser called Duck Player, automatic cookie consent pop-up handling, and more.

DuckDuckGo has been working on its Mac app in private beta since April. Today it announced the start of its public beta along with adding some new features. The company shared all the details in a blog post today:

“Forget going “incognito” with other browsers that don’t actually deliver substantive web tracking protection; you deserve privacy all the time, with built-in protections that make the Internet less creepy and less cluttered. Equipped with new and improved features for everyday use, DuckDuckGo for Mac is here to clean up the web as you browse. (And yes, you can import all your passwords and bookmarks from other browsers and password managers – so switching is quick and easy!)‌‌‌‌”

New since the closed beta: Duck Player , a YouTube player that helps protect your privacy; password management integration with Bitwarden ; upgraded automatic cookie pop-up handling ; instant access to built-in Email Protection ; and more.‌‌‌‌

DuckDuckGo for Mac (version 0.30) is available now at duckduckgo.com/mac; new users can import bookmarks and passwords from other browsers and password managers. DuckDuckGo for Windows is in friends and family beta, with a public waitlist beta expected in the coming months.

DuckDuckGo says “Users will soon be able to sync DuckDuckGo bookmarks and passwords across devices. We’ll also be adding more built-in features that offer native alternatives to more popular extensions. Please keep the feedback coming; we’re listening! (You can find the feedback form in the app’s three-dot menu, right under the Fire Button.)‌‌‌‌”

Check out all the fine details of the DuckDuckGo Mac beta in the announcement post.

And you can test out the dedicated Mac app with a free download from DuckDuckGo.

