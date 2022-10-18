iPad 9 still available for $329 as new iPad 10 sees price hike to $449

Chance Miller

- Oct. 18th 2022 8:38 am PT

Apple announced an all-new 10th generation iPad today but at a higher $449 price point than the previous-generation model. The compromise here, however, is that Apple is also leaving the iPad 9 in the lineup at the same $329 price point…

Here are the details on pricing for the new iPad 10:

  • 64GB with WiFi connectivity: $449
  • 64GB with WiFi + Cellular connectivity: $599
  • 256GB with WiFi connectivity: $599
  • 256GB with WiFi + Cellular connectivity: $749

These prices are significantly higher than the iPad 9, which starts at $329. The tradeoff is that the iPad 10 packs a ton of new features including an all-new design with a 10.9-inch display, an A14 Bionic chip inside, 5G support, and USB-C connectivity.

The iPad 9, however, remains enticing at the $329 price point and Apple is aware of this. For that reason, the company says it will remain available in the iPad lineup.

The new iPad 10 is available to order today with the first orders arriving on October 26. Are you planning to order? Let us know down in the comments.

