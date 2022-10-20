Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off, official MagSafe Battery Pack $74, AirPods 3, more

All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, and we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple gear. Leading the way, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 8 with one of the first price cut; then go check out one of the best prices ever on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74 as well as a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off

Amazon now offers the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular for $699 with Milanese Loop band. Normally fetching $799, today’s offer marks the steepest discount we’ve seen yet across the latest Apple Watch roster with a return to the all-time low at $100 off. This is still one of the first chances across the lineup to save, as well. Packing all of the new fitness tracking tech into an even more premium design, Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that in this case comes outfitted with a stainless steel finish and even more stylish Milanese Loop band.

Sporting an Always-On display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack complements iPhone 14 at $74

Verizon Wireless now offers the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $74. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings while delivering one of the best discounts to date. We last saw it on sale well over a month ago at $84, with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen this year. Designed to pair with all of Apple’s most recent smartphones, including the new iPhone 14, its official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go.

Magnetically attaching to your device, a recent firmware update that went live earlier this year that allows it to dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery. Then when the power bank is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable, it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Apple’s latest AirPods 3 see first discount in over a month at $150

Walmart is now offering the first discount in months on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with MagSafe charging case. Clocking in at $150, you’d more regularly pay $179 with today’s offer delivering a match of our previous menton. This is the lowest since further back in the summer and a rare chance to bring these home for less than retail thanks to the $29 discount.

If you’re not sold on the new AirPods Pro 2, Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package.

