Hands-on: Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra

During the “Far Out” event, we saw Apple unveil the enhanced Apple Watch Series 8 and all-new Apple Watch Ultra. The media in attendance at the event are sharing hands-on photos, videos, and impressions after handling the new hardware.

Apple Watch Ultra

For the Apple Watch Ultra, The Verge notes how big this new wearable is:

The Apple Watch Ultra is the star of the show because it isn’t something we’ve seen before. It’s got a big honking 49mm rectangular display, which… truly is in a class of its own. Not only is it the biggest Apple Watch screen, but it’s also the brightest at 2,000 nits. As for how that wrist slab feels, it was actually lighter on my wrist than I’d expected, probably because its case is made of titanium. But make no mistake — it is a BIG watch.

YouTuber iJustine also got her hands on the new Ultra model, as you can watch below:

CNBC highlights the same by saying how “chunky” the Apple Watch Ultra is. GQ France, for example, shows one of the new bands in a Twitter video:

Vidéo de la nouvelle Apple Watch Ultra, qui sera vendue 999 euros. Aïe ! #AppleEvent #AppleWatchUltra pic.twitter.com/oUbVnjTfSc — GQ France (@GQ_France) September 7, 2022

You can also take another look at the Watch Ultra below:

TechCrunch also got a hands-on on the new Watch:

Apple Watch Ultra – I like it – 49mm but the lug to lug is narrow so it keeps it very wearable – incredibly light due to titanium. Screen great, crown great, button satisfying. The bands are top notch. pic.twitter.com/qxrGzANK1H — Panzer (@panzer) September 7, 2022

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 doesn’t have much to highlight, as The Verge notes the similarity between it and the previous generation:

At a glance, there’s really not too much to differentiate it from the Series 7, though I can definitely tell the screen appears bigger. Inside, there’s a new temperature sensor, though it’s not something I was able to really check out here in Cupertino.

CNET was able to give a hands-on on the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE:

PCMag also showed a first look at this new Watch:

Wrap up

So far, these are some of the first hands-on at Apple Park with the new Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Series 8.

