DaVinci Resolve coming to iPad Pro, enhanced by the M2 chip [U: Official details from Blackmagic]

Popular video editing software DaVinci Resolve was quietly revealed as coming to iPad today as Apple announced its newest tablets. It’s unclear which iPads will be compatible with the iPadOS version of Resolve, but Apple touted the M2 chip in the new iPad Pro as enhancing the upcoming pro app.

Update 10/20: Blackmagic Design has made an official announcement about DaVinci Resolve coming to iPad.

The software will arrive as a free download during Q4 this year with an in-app purchase for DaVinci Resolve Studio.

The full announcement also says that the M2 iPad Pro will offer “4x faster Ultra HD ProRes render performance” but that the 12.9″ M1 iPad Pro will support HDR.

While the app will be optimized for iPad Pro and Apple Silicon, it looks like it could be compatible with any iPad running iPadOS 16. We’ve reached out to Blackmagic for clarification on that.

DaVinci Resolve for iPad Features

Cut page for editing and the color pages are optimized for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro display.

Up to 4x Ultra HD ProRes render performance improvement with the M2 chip.

Supports Apple Neural Engine features in DaVinci Resolve Studio for iPad.

Compatible with DaVinci Resolve 18 project files.

Supports multi-user collaboration via Blackmagic Cloud.

Supports H.264, H.265, ProRes and Blackmagic RAW media files.

Supports clips from iPad storage, Photos library and iCloud.

Import clips from external USB-C disks.

Works with Apple Pencil, Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

External monitoring via Apple Studio Display, Pro Display XDR or an AirPlay display.

Supports HDR display on 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip.

Compatible with iPadOS 16 or newer.

Launching in Q4 2022.

Here’s how Blackmagic describes the upcoming release:

“Optimized for MultiTouch technology and Apple Pencil, DaVinci Resolve for iPad features support for cut and color pages providing access to DaVinci’s award winning image technology, color finishing tools and latest HDR workflows. And Blackmagic Cloud support allows creators to collaborate with multiple users around the world. DaVinci Resolve for iPad will be available in Q4 2022 from the Apple App Store as a free download, with an upgrade to DaVinci Resolve Studio for iPad also available as an in-app purchase.”

Read more in the official announcement.

Apple teased Blackmagic’s DaVinci Resolve as coming to iPad Pro in both its Newsroom press release and in its iPad announcement video today.

The press release says “The breakthrough performance of M2 enhances an incredible selection of pro apps available on iPad, including DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Photoshop, Affinity Publisher 2 iPad, Octane X, uMake, and more.”

However, Resolve isn’t available quite yet for iPad, but will be coming soon. Apple clarified that in its video (embedded below) at the 8-minute mark, but didn’t give a launch date.

“iPad Pro’s blazing performance takes your favorite apps further than ever. And powerful new apps are coming to iPad as well. DaVinci Resolve for iPad for color correction, editing, and visual effects…”

We’ll have to wait and see which iPads will support DaVinci Resolve when it launches. Stay tuned as we’ll be looking out for details on the launch.

