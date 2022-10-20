M2 iPad Pro and iPad 10 orders ‘Preparing to Ship’ ahead of official launch next week

The new M2 iPad Pro and 10th-generation iPad were officially announced by Apple this week and are now available to order. The products are not expected to arrive in stores or in the hands of customers until next Wednesday, October 26. However, the first orders for the new iPads on Apple’s online store are now “Preparing to Ship.”

New iPad orders ‘Preparing to Ship’

A few 9to5Mac readers have shared with us that their new iPad 14 order changed from “Order Placed” and “Processing” to “Preparing to Ship.” While this is unlikely to change until next Monday, it’s also great that Apple is already preparing those boxes to ship.

If you were able to place your order as soon as the new iPads were announced on Apple’s website, you’ll probably get the following message:

When your order has shipped, we’ll send you tracking information. Due to the impact of COVID-19 and increased demand for online shopping, we recommend visiting Track Shipment for the most up-to-date delivery information, as well as options to reschedule or hold for pickup.

What’s new in the M2 iPad Pro and iPad 10?

The new 10th-generation iPad has been completely redesigned, now with the same design as the rest of the iPad line. It also features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display without the Home button, and Touch ID is now integrated into the Power button.

The Lightning connector has been replaced by USB-C, marking the end of Lightning in the iPad lineup. iPad 10 also supports 5G connectivity and works with a new Magic Keyboard Folio introduced specifically for this model. Available in 64GB and 256GB configurations with Wi-Fi and Cellular versions, the iPad 10 is priced at $449 and up in the United States.

The new generation iPad Pro, on the other hand, keeps the same design and screen sizes as before but now features Apple’s M2 chip – the same chip used in the MacBook Air introduced earlier this year. Apple has also added support for the faster 6E Wi-Fi standard and more 5G bands.

With the new hovering feature, the iPad will notice when the Apple Pencil is hovering above the screen. This means user interface elements can bounce in readiness of an anticipated user interaction. Prices for the new M2 iPad Pro start at $799 for the Wi-Fi version with 128GB of internal storage.

Did you order one of the new iPads? If so, is it already preparing to ship? Let us know in the comments section below.

