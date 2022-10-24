Flighty update adds Live Activity to track your current flight status, including Dynamic Island integration on iPhone 14 Pro

After first being previewed as part of the iPhone event back in September, flight tracking app Flighty is now rolling out comprehensive Live Activities and Dynamic Island support alongside the launch of iOS 16.1.

When using Flighty, a live activity for your upcoming flight automatically begins three hours before departure. This means you can easily follow along with your flight status, including delays and gate changes, from the Lock Screen and in the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro.

Live Activity support is available for all iPhone models running iOS 16.1 or later. This means your current flight appears as an always-visible widget on the lock screen and in Notification Center.

For iPhone 14 Pro users, the Live Activity UI also appears in the Dynamic Island and in the dimmed Always-On Lock Screen state.

Flighty includes all the important information about your flight, like ETA, boarding gate, time seat number and more.

After you take off, even without internet access, Flighty updates the activity to estimate flight progress visually. The compact Dynamic Island interface features a dynamically updating time-until-departure countdown and the gate number.

When something significant changes about your flight, like an ETA delay, the Live Activity banner will expand from the the top of the screen to make sure you are aware.

Get Flighty from the App Store here. Find out more at flightyapp.com.

