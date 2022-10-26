Apple Learning Coach program now open to more teachers across the US

If you can see yourself as the Ted Lasso of IT, the Apple Learning Coach program is now open to more US teachers. The program first launched back in March, with 1,600 graduates now qualified …

The initiative is intended to help educators coach their fellow teachers in getting the most out of their use of Apple products in school.

Apple has launched its second US-wide cohort of Apple Learning Coach, a free professional learning program to help educators coach teachers on how to get the most out of Apple products. The program is available to instructional coaches, digital learning specialists, and other coaching educators across the US. Through a mix of self-paced lessons and virtual workshop sessions with Apple Professional Learning Specialists, participants come away from the experience with a coaching portfolio, a cohort of peers, and the opportunity to apply for continuing education credits from Lamar University. “For more than four decades, Apple has worked alongside educators to help enable students to create, problem-solve, and express themselves in new ways. We designed Apple Learning Coach to support educators using technology in the classroom,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Education and Enterprise Marketing. “Apple Learning Coach is already making a real impact with educators and their students, helping to build a strong foundation for lifelong creativity and learning.”

One of those who’ve been through the program said it helped her work with teachers of varying degrees of tech knowledge.

“Technology helps students develop creativity and critical thinking, which are highly necessary for future career opportunities,” said Heidi Westrop, Wasatch County School District’s instructional coach and a certified Apple Learning Coach based in Utah. “It’s my job to empower teachers in our district to spark the unique creativity in all students. Apple Learning Coach gave me the tools and resources to work with teachers with different levels of technology experience to design, deliver, and reflect on engaging learning experiences that can expand the classroom walls and celebrate every child’s unique talents.”

Applications open today, and are accepted until November 16.

Apple also reminded teachers about its existing Everyone Can Create projects. The latest ones are:

Design with Shapes in Keynote to help students visualize anything they can imagine, from math concepts to works of art.

Animate with Stop Motion using Photos and Keynote to tell compelling stories with everyday objects.

Create Editing Effects with iMovie.

Write Your First Song using GarageBand.

