Apple announces Learning Coach program, Education Community hub coming this fall

Apple is announcing today Apple Learning Coach, a new professional learning program for educators who coach teachers to get the most out of the company’s technologies.

“We know that professional learning opportunities — from educators, for educators — make all the difference in unlocking the potential in every student. Apple Learning Coach is designed to do just that, and we are thrilled to offer this new program today,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Education and Enterprise Marketing. “We also look forward to bringing the new Apple Education Community online, as a vibrant space for educators to learn from and connect with one another, and we think educators are going to love the new features coming to Classroom and Schoolwork to make learning even more interactive.”

Apple Learning Coach is a free professional learning program that trains instructional coaches, digital learning specialists, and other coaching educators to help teachers effectively use Apple technology in the classroom.

The program mixes self-paced lessons and virtual workshop sessions with Apple Professional Learning Specialists to help professionals gain a deeper understanding of how to support teachers where they are, as they integrate technology into learning.

In addition, Apple will also bring a new hub for Apple professional learning resources and a collaborative space where educators will be able to connect and share ideas with Apple Education Community coming this fall.

The site will serve as the hub for Apple’s depth of professional learning programs — including Apple Teacher and Apple Learning Coach.

Not only that, but Apple announced a new feature coming to Apple School Manager and Apple Business Manager: integration with Google Workspace identity services. Currently, Apple School Manager and Apple Business Manager support an integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory. With this new integration, IT teams who use Google Workspace can experience the same benefits: directory sync and federated authentication.

Apple Learning Coach is accepting applications from educators in the US through April 19 here. The Apple Education Community will launch by this fall, and membership will be free for educators and users who sign in with an Apple ID.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: