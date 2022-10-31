No, your account isn’t banned: Instagram confirms ongoing outage

If you’re unable to access your Instagram account today, just know you’re not alone. Instagram has confirmed that there is an ongoing issue that is blocking some people from accessing their Instagram accounts. This means your account isn’t banned, despite the errors you might be seeing…

Instagram down: Is your account suspended?

An influx of Instagram users have taken to Twitter on Monday morning to share that they are unable to access their accounts. In some cases, this has led to Instagram users thinking their accounts were banned or deactivated. Thankfully, that is not the case.

In an update from its Instagram Communications account on Twitter, the company explains: “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”

This is a pretty odd outage. The Instagram app is loading for most users, but they are unable to access their specific profile pages. Some users are even seeing errors implying that their accounts have been banned or suspended. Many affected users are also seeing dramatic drops in follower counts as well.

Are you having problems with Instagram this morning? What sort of errors are you seeing? Let us know down in the comments.

Yup my instagram also got the random suspension pic.twitter.com/P0RPgtxyn5 — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) October 31, 2022

Went to check my Instagram DMs this morning and.. looks like I got hit with the seemingly random account suspensions that a lot of people have been dealing with recently. pic.twitter.com/TMRRX4HLcX — David ImeI (@DurvidImel) October 31, 2022

Instagram is doing some sort of purge, it appears. Lots of people are having a bad day over there. @mosseri pic.twitter.com/CYIxEzbc9H — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) October 31, 2022

