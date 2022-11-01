PSA: It’s not just you, iCloud Mail is currently down

Filipe Espósito

- Nov. 1st 2022 10:26 pm PT

iOS 16 iCloud mail app crash bug
If you’re experiencing any problems when trying to access iCloud Mail, you’re not alone. Apple’s email service is currently down for many users, while others can still access it but with considerable slowdowns.

iCloud Mail is down

Apple has already acknowledged the outage on its System Status webpage. According to the company, the issues were detected around 6PM ET and are still affecting users. The company says iCloud Mail “may be slow or unavailable.”

On Twitter, multiple users have been complaining that they haven’t been able to access Mail for the past few hours. DownDetector has also received hundreds of reports of issues related to iCloud, which corroborates that the outage is widespread.

Last week, Apple was affected by an outage that affected both iMessage and FaceTime. The company quickly acknowledged the problem and fixed it moments later. Unfortunately, it’s unclear when Apple’s mail service will be back online.

We are going to update this article once the service is back to normal. Are you experiencing issues with iCloud Mail today? What sort of errors are you seeing? Let us know down in the comments.

