Apple debuts redesigned iCloud web interface for beta users with customizable tiles, more

Apple has launched a new iCloud interface on the web for beta users. This new design is far more modern and customizable, with a tile-based interface that shows information from Apple’s various iCloud apps and services. This includes Mail, Reminders, Photos, and more.

This new iCloud design launched today. You can access it via the beta version of the iCloud website, which is beta.icloud.com. Apple operates this beta iCloud website alongside the regular one as a way to test new features and changes before they are rolled out to the broader iCloud user base.

The new iCloud design features quick access to all of Apple’s iCloud services. This includes Find My, Mail, Contacts, Calendar, Photos, iCloud Drive, Notes, Reminders, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. You can also manage your iCloud account settings, including your subscription to iCloud+ and associated iCloud storage information.

You can easily customize the homepage for the iCloud beta website. You can add different tiles for all of the different iCloud apps and services and rearrange them based on which ones you use most often. You can also move them around to make different widgets larger or smaller.

As of right now, there’s no word on when Apple will roll out this new iCloud interface to everyone. If you want to try it out, you can head to the iCloud beta website right here. What do you think of the new design? Let us know in the comments below.

