12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $499 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Anker iPhone gear from $14, more

Heading into a new month, all of the best Apple deals for November have arrived with up to $499 in savings on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. That’s alongside the latest Anker iPhone accessory sale which starts at $14, and is joined by markdowns on Logitech’s Combo Keyboard Folios from $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $499 on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro

Last month, Apple refreshed its iPad Pro lineup with a pair of new M2 models and today Amazon is offering some of the best prices ever on the now previous-generation 12.9-inch models. With free shipping across the board, you can now save upwards of $499 off across the lineup. Many of these higher-end storage capacities are dropping to the lowest prices we’ve ever seen, with the rest of the roster following suit with some equally notable price cuts.

Even now that the new 2022 model has arrived, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, which is of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review.

Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks now marked down from $40

Anker is kicking off its latest sale this week courtesy of Amazon, marking down prices on a collection of its latest chargers and smartphone accessories in the process. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is one of the first chances to save on Anker’s new 5,000mAh MagGo Slim MagSafe Power Bank, which is down to $40 in several styles. Normally fetching $50, this is only the second discount and a match of the all-time low from right around launch back in September at 20% off.

Packing 5,000mAh of juice into a refreshed design, the newest Anker MagSafe Power Bank is more compact than before in order to live up to its slim naming scheme. The colorful designs output 7.5W charging speeds much like the official offering from Apple, with a 20W USB-C port rounding out the package. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage, as well.

Logitech’s Combo Keyboard Folios work with new M2 iPad Pros

Amazon is now discounting a pair of Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folios headlined by the 12.9-inch iPad Pro offering at $180. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while marking the first discount we’ve seen since earlier this summer in July. Delivering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s in-house solutions, the Logitech Combo Touch keyboard is compatible with the just-released M2 iPad Pro as well as previous-generation models. Packing a folio design, the accessory covers both the front and back of your device with support for Apple’s Smart Connector to power the backlit detachable keyboard and its built-in trackpad. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review of the 10.2-inch model.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the 11-inch version of Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio on sale. Delivering much of the same rare discount status as above, this model designed for the latest 11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air is down to $160. Typically fetching $200, the $40 in savings apply to two different styles and offers up much of the same improved typing and productivity features found on the larger version above.

