Wednesday’s best deals: Apple TV 4K $100, Satechi 40% off Apple accessory sale, more

All of today’s best deals for this fine Wednesday are now headlined by a chance to score an all-time low on Apple TV 4K at just $100. Satechi is also getting in on the savings with a 40% off early Black Friday sale on popular Apple accessories, which is joined by some all-time lows on Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit lighting kits. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Not sold on the new model? Last year’s Apple TV 4K hits $100

Today, the dust has settled on the new Apple TV releases as the first batch of embargoes drop on the latest streaming media players. But if the slight improvements aren’t justifying going with the latest and greatest, Amazon is now beginning to clear out previous-generation Apple TV 4K models, starting at $100 for the 32GB capacity. Down from its original $179 price tag, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $9 below our previous mention. This is also $29 under what you’d pay for the newer model.

This might not be the latest tvOS package, but the Apple TV 4K from last year still delivers some notable features for renovating the home theater at this price. Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing with Ethernet connectivity. There’s, of course, all of the usual access to all of the popular streaming services, as well as Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support – not to mention, the new display calibration feature that ensures content looks its best. You’re also getting the redesigned Siri Remote as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

Satechi launches 40% off early Black Friday sale

As the early Black Friday offers start ramping up, Satechi is now getting in on the saving by launching a collection of deep discounts on some of its older releases. Satechi is clearing out everything from USB-C PD chargers to MacBook hubs, Qi charging pads, and other Apple accessories. Applying code DEALS at checkout will take 40% off everything on this landing page. A top pick from the sale is marking down Satechi’s 100W USB-C PD GaN Charger to $48.

Normally fetching $80, we’ve previously seen this accessory drop by 25% at most throughout the year. Today’s offer now delivers a new all-time low with $32 in savings attached. Sporting a three-port design, this USB-C PD charger comes equipped with a 100W output that can refuel everything from MacBooks to iPhones and anything in between. Its compact size has GaN technology to thank, which keeps the package cooler and more efficient than other models on the market. Our launch coverage explores what to expect from the charger as well.

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle and Hexagon HomeKit light sets hit $150 lows

Nanoleaf’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Shapes HomeKit Starter Kits at new all-time low prices. Available in both Triangle and Hexagon designs, both of these packages are now on sale for $150. Down from the usual $200 going rates, in either case, you’re looking at $50 in savings in order to deliver the best discounts yet. These are also both $7 under our previous mentions, and delivering the price cuts we’re expecting to see over Black Friday.

Both the Nanoleaf Triangle and Hexagon panels brings the brand’s usual customizable lights into your space with plenty of adjustments to make the setup process even easier. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. All of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts, thanks to the updated mounting and interlocking system. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

