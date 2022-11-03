How to watch the Selena Gomez documentary

Today, Selena Gomez releases her new documentary My Mind and Me, streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. The 90-minute film is directed by Alek Keshishian, exploring Gomez’s battles with physical and mental wellness. Here’s how to watch.

Gomez rose to fame at an early age as a child star on the Disney Channel, and developed an acting and singing career as an adult. She earned an Emmy this year for her role in Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building.

However, My Mind & Me does not cover her entire life story. It uses footage filmed over the course of the last six years of her life, to reveal insights into the mental strains of fame and her battles with lupus and bipolar disorder.

Early reviews from critics have praised the movie, earning a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes out of the gate.

How to watch My Mind and Me on Apple TV+

My Mind and Me is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV set-top box, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku sticks, Comcast Xfinity boxes, many smart TVs and more platforms. Android and Windows users can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

To watch My Mind and Me, and other Apple TV+ content, you need a subscription. Apple TV+ currently costs $6.99 per month — sign up with a new Apple ID and try it for free for seven days. Inside the TV app, select the Originals tab to find what’s available. Find the tile for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me and tap on it to start watching.

Also new out today is Causeway starring Jennifer Lawrence. Holiday musical comedy Spirited airs November 18, starring Will Ferrel and Ryan Reynolds. Major new action thriller series Echo 3 premieres later in November, and Will Smith stars in the movie Emancipation coming in December.

Check out our comprehensive Apple TV+ guide to see a list of all Apple Original TV shows and movies included with your subscription.

