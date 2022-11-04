9to5Mac Happy Hour 406: No more new Macs this year, 16-inch iPad rumors, iCloud web app redesign

Following some insightful comments on Apple earnings, the consensus now is to not expect any new M2 Macs to arrive before the end of the year. Benjamin and Zac also discuss 16-inch iPad rumors for 2023, the possibility of solid state volume buttons for iPhone 15, Apple surprises us all with a major revamp to iCloud.com, and — finally — Elon Musk has acquired Twitter.
- Apple TV app now hides ‘Up Next’ row, making it harder to find what you want to watch
- 2023 iPhone models to keep using Qualcomm’s 5G modem
- Apple slashes budgets and implements broad hiring freeze, report claims
- Apple TV 4K is solving the ‘Match Content’ screen blackout problem with a new tvOS update
- Apple TV 4K reviews: The best streaming box gets better (and cheaper)
- Elon’s latest business innovation for Twitter is to charge $8/month for verification and other benefits
- Twitter chaos continues: 84-hour weeks, moderation frozen, ad-free articles gone
- Apple supercycle predicted as iPhone 14, Mac, and Apple Watch attract switchers
- Apple pushes new MacBook Pro and Mac mini updates to 2023, report says
