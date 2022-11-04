9to5Mac Happy Hour 406: No more new Macs this year, 16-inch iPad rumors, iCloud web app redesign

Following some insightful comments on Apple earnings, the consensus now is to not expect any new M2 Macs to arrive before the end of the year. Benjamin and Zac also discuss 16-inch iPad rumors for 2023, the possibility of solid state volume buttons for iPhone 15, Apple surprises us all with a major revamp to iCloud.com, and — finally — Elon Musk has acquired Twitter.

