Apple pushes new MacBook Pro and Mac mini updates to 2023, report says

While many rumors had suggested that Apple will release an updated version of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro sometime this fall, a pair of new reports today says that’s not the case after all. A new supply chain rumor alongside a new report from Bloomberg indicate that Apple is not planning to release any additional Mac updates this year…

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that he now believes Apple will release its next round of Mac updates in the first calendar quarter of 2023. Rumored updates on the way include new 14-inch and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro, alongside a new Mac mini with an M2 chip inside.

“I’m told that Apple is aiming to introduce the upgraded models—including M2-based versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros—in the first quarter of calendar 2023,” Gurman says in today’s newsletter.

I’m told that Apple is aiming to introduce the upgraded models—including M2-based versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros—in the first quarter of calendar 2023 and has tied the launches to the upcoming macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3. Those software updates are expected to debut between early February and the beginning of March. Apple has rarely launched new products in January or February during recent years, so I’d expect the new Macs to be announced by the first half of March. That aligns with the planned ship dates for the corresponding software, but also makes sense in light of Apple’s recent history of launching new Macs during that month, including the Mac Studio this year.

Meanwhile, a supply chain report from previously-reliable source yeux1122 also says that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro updates have been delayed to 2023.

Apple’s new M2 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have been postponed without being released . One example is that related parts and supply chain schedules are starting to move based on early next year. Therefore, rather than being released at the end of November, it is expected that it will be released in the market around March of next year.

The new MacBook Pro updates are expected to be very similar to the existing models, but with more powerful M2 Pro and M2 Max chips inside. Apple is also continuing to test the first-ever Apple Silicon Mac Pro, which is expected sometime next year.

Finally, 9to5Mac has reported that the new M2 Mac mini is internally code-named J473. There’s also a Mac mini in development with the M2 Pro chip, code-named J474 with eight performance cores and four efficiency cores. These Mac mini models would be the first updates to the most affordable Mac since the M1 Mac mini in November 2020.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: