Creeps are still trying to stalk people with AirTags, but Apple’s safety measures are working

Earlier this year, Apple introduced new features to prevent people from using AirTag to stalking others. Unfortunately, this was not enough to stop situations like this, but they have become less frequent and much easier to spot. This time, a mother reported that a stalker put an AirTag on her daughter’s stroller.

Find My app alerts mother that her family was being stalked

Susan O’Neill shared the story on Facebook (via The New York Post). She, her husband, and their two young children were on vacation in Spain when she received an alert from the Find My app on her iPhone that there was an unknown AirTag moving with her. The app also showed the location history of that AirTag, which confirmed that the owner of the item tracker had been checking where the family was.

“I have never felt so scared in my entire life,” O’Neill said. Unfortunately, the family lost the AirTag before they could turn it in to the local police. The mother believes that the accessory was placed in her daughter’s stroller, as she heard something like a coin falling to the floor at some point.

Apple lets users and authorities see who owns an AirTag. However, there wasn’t much to do without the accessory in hand. Afraid that something might happen to his daughters, O’Neill and her family returned to their home the next morning.

The police still could not do anything and wanted me to get in a taxi on my own to another town in Spain to make the report as they couldn’t make one. They believe this was someone planning a theft attack on us but we believe different. We believe they were wanting our 2 young blonde girls!

The good side of Apple’s AirTag

Following an update released earlier this year, alerts for unknown AirTag have been significantly improved. For instance, people can now use Precision Finding to find an AirTag moving with them. The item tracker also emits a sound after it has been separated from its owner after a long period of time.

Apple has even added similar notifications for accessories like AirPods, which can also be tracked through the Find My app.

Of course, there are also many good stories involving AirTag. Back in April, a man was able to recover his lost luggage thanks to Apple’s item tracker. More recently, an airline worker was arrested in Florida after police confirmed that he was carrying a stolen bag that had an AirTag in it.

