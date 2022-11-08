Apple Frames 3.0 launches with iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra support, multiple resolutions, more

The fantastic Apple Frames Shortcut created by MacStories’ Federico Viticci has been upgraded today with a major new version. The latest iteration was completely rewritten for improved performance and reliability. And it comes with support for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple Watch Ultra, and M2 MacBook Air, multiple display resolution options, and more.

If you haven’t used Apple Frames before, it’s a seamless tool to add a device’s hardware frames to screenshots using the Shortcuts app. Federico launched the free major update today and detailed all of the new features and changes at MacStories.

“Apple Frames 3.0 is a major update that involved a complete re-architecture of the shortcut to improve its performance and reliability on all Apple platforms. For Apple Frames 3.0, I entirely rebuilt its underlying file structure to move away from base64 and embrace Files/Finder to store assets. As a result, Apple Frames 3.0 is faster, easier to debug, and – hopefully – easier to maintain going forward.

But Apple Frames 3.0 goes beyond a new technical foundation. This update to the shortcut introduces full compatibility with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max with Dynamic Island, Apple Watch Ultra, and the M2 MacBook Air. And that’s not all: Apple Frames 3.0 also brings full support for resolution scaling on all iPad models that offer the ‘More Space’ display mode in iPadOS 16. And in the process, I also added support for ‘Default’ and ‘More Space’ options on the Apple Silicon-based MacBook Airs, MacBook Pros, and iMac. All of this, as always, in a native shortcut designed for high performance that uses Apple’s official device images and requires no manual configuration whatsoever.”

Federico notes that:

“If you have an existing version of the Frames.json file stored in the root level of iCloud Drive ⇾ Shortcuts, you can delete it since it will no longer be necessary to Apple Frames. That’s the old Frames.json file used by previous versions of Apple Frames. The new, much lighter version of Frames.json lives in iCloud Drive ⇾ Shortcuts ⇾ Frames and that is the one you’re not supposed to touch.”

Apple Frames 3.0 supports a total of 43 different devices, there’s a new action that provides the ability to Quick Save to Files/Finder, and support for display scaling on iPad and Mac.

Try out Apple Frames 3.0

You can download the new Apple Frames 3.0 at the bottom of Federico’s post at MacStories. And if you haven’t checked it out, or haven’t looked in a bit, the MacStories Shortcuts Archive is an amazing resource!

