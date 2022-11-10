Apple releases new firmware update for AirTag item tracker

Following the release of new firmware for the AirPods wireless earphones, Apple is also rolling out a firmware update for its AirTag item tracker on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know about this new version.

Today’s new firmware release is version 2.0.24, and it features build number 2A24e. Prior to today, the most recent version of AirTag firmware was version 1.0.301 and featured build number 1A301. Unfortunately, it’s uncertain at this point what changes with the update, as Apple has yet to share update notes for today’s firmware.

The previous AirTag firmware was released on April 28, and according to Apple, it tuned the unwanted tracking sound to let people locate an unknown AirTag more easily.

To check the firmware version of your AirTag, open the Find My application on your iPhone, then choose the Items tab in the bottom navigation bar. Then choose your AirTag from the list of items and tap on the name of your AirTag. Doing this should reveal the serial number and firmware version of your AirTag.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to force an AirTag to update. Instead, just make sure your AirTag is in range of your iPhone, and it should automatically update after some time. If you note anything different after updating the item tracker, let us know down in the comments section.

