Apple rolling out firmware update for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

Chance Miller

- Nov. 10th 2022 11:56 am PT

AirPods Max Smart Case
8 Comments

Following an update for AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week, Apple is now rolling out new firmware versions for the rest of its AirPods lineup as well. This includes AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Max, and the original AirPods Pro.

New AirPods firmware updates

The new firmware version for these new AirPods is version 5B58. The update is available to all of the aforementioned AirPods models starting today. This is up from the previous firmware version of 4E71, and it’s the same version that was released to AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week.

Apple’s release notes: “Bug fixes and other improvements.” Helpful as always!

As you probably know by now, Apple also does not make it easy to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, the company said new firmware versions will install when the AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

  • Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
  • Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu.
  • Find your AirPods in the list of devices.
  • Tap the “i” next to them.
  • Look at the “Firmware Version” number.

Spot anything new in these firmware updates on your AirPods? Let us know down in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods

AirPods offers a cord-free wireless audio experience with up to 5 hours of battery life. They are rechargeable through the included case that get you up to 24 hours on a single charge. AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro support wireless (Qi) charging, Hey Siri, and include the H1 chip.

About the Author

Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Chance Miller's favorite gear

GoFundMe

GoFundMe

Donate to support my mom's battle with ALS