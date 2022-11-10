Apple rolling out firmware update for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

Following an update for AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week, Apple is now rolling out new firmware versions for the rest of its AirPods lineup as well. This includes AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Max, and the original AirPods Pro.

The new firmware version for these new AirPods is version 5B58. The update is available to all of the aforementioned AirPods models starting today. This is up from the previous firmware version of 4E71, and it’s the same version that was released to AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week.

Apple’s release notes: “Bug fixes and other improvements.” Helpful as always!

As you probably know by now, Apple also does not make it easy to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, the company said new firmware versions will install when the AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu.

Find your AirPods in the list of devices.

Tap the “i” next to them.

Look at the “Firmware Version” number.

