Apple releases new AirPods Pro 2 firmware as users complain of audio drift issues

Apple is rolling out a new version of firmware to AirPods Pro 2 this afternoon, bringing Apple’s latest AirPods Pro to version 5.1.58 with build number 5B58 (up from 5A377). The update comes as users continue to complain of issues surrounding audio drifting and audio syncing.

Audio drifting is an issue with headphones where the sound shifts between each side of the two earbuds. The audio will move back and forth between earbuds and can also get out of sync with videos. For AirPods Pro 2 specifically, affected users say they are experiencing a combination of audio drifting and shifting, as well as volume levels randomly increasing or decreasing. 

Whether or not today’s update address these audio drifting concerns for AirPods Pro 2 users remains to be seen. Apple has not published detailed release notes for the update. Given the prevalence of these complaints, however, we’re hoping to see some improvement with this software update.

Apple’s release notes for today’s update simply say it includes “bug fixes and other improvements.”

As you probably know by now, Apple also does not make it easy to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, the company said new firmware versions will install when the AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

  • Open the Settings app on your iPhone
  • Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu
  • Find your AirPods in the list of devices
  • Tap the “i” next to them
  • Look at the “Firmware Version” number

In this menu, you can see the current firmware version running on your AirPods Pro. Today’s update should show version 5.1.58 with build number 5B58.

Apple is also rolling out new firmware for Beats Fit Pro, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Studio Buds today as well. These updates can’t be manually installed.

