Apple Watch Series 8 return to lows from $349 in Tuesday’s best deals, AirPods 2 $90, more

All of today’s best deals are now live for Tuesday, with a rare chance to save on Apple Watch Series 8 returning prices to all-time lows from $349 for only the second time. That’s on top of Apple’s AirPods 2, which are an even better value at $90 and Apple TV HD clearance landing at just $59. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 8 return to all-time lows from $349

As part of its Deals for Days event, Walmart is now offering one of the very first chances to save on Apple Watch Series 8. Now dropping down to $349 for the 41mm GPS style, this is down from the usual $399 price tag in order to match the all-time low set just once before. The larger 45mm GPS model is also now $379, down from its usual $429 price tag. Amazon is also expected to match the price cut, too.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an Always-On display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Apple’s AirPods 2 an even even better value at $90

Amazon is now offering Apple’s previous-generation AirPods 2 for $90. Normally fetching $129 these days, today’s offer arrives after being out of stock for the past month or so. You’re now looking at $39 in savings as well as the second-best price to date and lowest since the beginning of October.

Even now that Apple’s new AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 have arrived, going with the now previous-generation pair brings quite a bit to the table, especially when you consider it’s more affordable price tag! You’re notably looking at much of the same true wireless design with 24 hours of playback thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case. Everything is still powered by the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing, which also enabled other features like Hey Siri and more.

Apple TV HD clearance lands at just $59

After seeing the 4K model hit an all-time low last week, Walmart is now offering the latest Apple TV HD 32GB for $59. This rare discount is the first chance to save on the streaming media player since Apple refreshed its 4K counterpart earlier this fall, and now lands at a new all-time low. Down from $99, you’re looking at $40 in savings while well beating our previous mention.

While not the refreshed Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip that currently starts from $125, this HD model delivers a similar overall set top box experience with support for 1080p streaming. You’ll still get all of the access to Netflix, HBO, Disney+, and other services, alongside Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality, just in a package that may be better suited to the guest room or office than the main home theater. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

Apple Watch SE 2 delivers an even more affordable fitness companion

If the Apple Watch Series 8 all-time lows that just went live still aren’t affordable enough, Amazon is making Apple’s more budget-focused wearable an even better value. Now dropping the new Apple Watch SE 2 GPS 45mm down to $240, today’s offer marks only the third chance to save since launching in September. This is down from the usual $279 price tag and also matching the all-time low at $39 off.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Bring Shargeek’s classic Macintosh-themed 35W USB-C GaN Charger to your setup

Shargeek’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Retro 35 USB-C GaN III Charger for $37. Normally fetching $59, this charger just recently dropped to $53 and is now down an extra 30% in order to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This is $2 under our previous mention and amounts to a grand total of 37% in savings.

It’s also still one of the first chances to save and bring this adorable Apple charger to your setup for less. Featuring a 35W output, this USB-C GaN III charger sports a single port that can top off everything from iPhone 14 to iPads and even the latest MacBook Air. Its design is clearly inspired by the classic Macintosh, with a nifty little faux screen on the front that glows different colors based on the charging status.

