SecuritySpy turns your Mac into a full surveillance system for your home or business

There are many CCTV solutions for video surveillance, but most of them are too complex for most people. But with SecuritySpy, Mac users can turn their computer into a full surveillance system for their home or business. All with an advanced and intuitive platform.

SecuritySpy is developed by Ben Software, a company founded in 2000 to provide high-quality video-related software for macOS. Ben Software released SecuritySpy in 2004, which quickly became very popular around the world, used by small businesses, home users, and large commercial installations.

Secure your home or business with SecuritySpy

With SecuritySpy, you can manage multiple IP cameras simultaneously using just a Mac, all with great performance. Setting up the platform is super simple. From adding the camera, configuring recording, and enabling remote monitoring, everything can be done with just a few clicks.

One of the highlights of SecuritySpy is that it has an intelligent motion detection feature powered by artificial intelligence. By using deep neural networks, the app can determine precisely when to start recording and sending alerts, eliminating false triggers. The app is capable of recording video and audio directly from the cameras in the best available quality.

Another great advantage of using SecuritySpy is that it integrates with HomeKit. This means that you can start recordings, schedule events, or even set rules to control HomeKit accessories in response to movements detected by the cameras. Everything is processed and stored locally on your Mac, so you have the best privacy and no need to pay recurring fees.

Other SecuritySpy features include iOS and tvOS apps for remote monitoring, synchronized multi-camera playback, and an intuitive dashboard that gives you an overview of everything you need to know.

With hardware-accelerated video processing, multi-threading and other optimisations, SecuritySpy can take full advantage of the power of your Mac, providing high performance with large numbers of cameras.

Buy a SecuritySpy license at a special discount

9to5Mac readers can purchase a license with a 20% discount using the code “9to5” at checkout. There’s also a free trial period available for new customers. More details can be found on the app’s website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: