Monday’s best deals: AirPods Pro 2 $200, Apple Watch Ultra $60 off, AirTags, more

Kicking off Thanksgiving Week, all of today’s best Apple Black Friday deals are now headlined by a new all-time low on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with $49 in savings at $200. That’s alongside the best prices yet on Apple Watch Ultra models at $60 off, as well as rare chances to save on Apple’s AirTags from $22. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 hit all-time low of $200

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the all-new Apple AirPods Pro 2. Now on sale for $200, this is only the fifth discount to date from the usual $249 going rate, and undercuts our previous mention by $30. This is a new all-time low, as well, and is $22 under the previous record.

Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

Apple Watch Ultra all-time lows go live with rare $60 discounts

Black Friday savings are now going live on the just-released Apple Watch Ultra, delivering new all-time lows in the process. Shipping is free across the board. Arriving as some of the very first chances to save on the new flagship wearable that hit the scene back in September, you can now find the best prices yet at $739 across all three styles. You’d normally pay $799, with today’s offer arriving as only the second markdown so far that beats the previous mention by $41. A few of the band offerings are also on sale for the first time as part of the sale, too.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery like, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over in our coverage.

Best prices of the year hit Apple’s AirTag trackers

After sitting at retail price for the entire fall, Amazon is now offering a chance to save on Apple’s AirTag item finders. Right now a 4-pack is dropping down to the lowest we’ve seen at $75, delivering $24 in savings alongside a 2022 all-time low and all-around rare price cut. We last saw it on sale for Prime Day over the summer in July, with an $85 discount that is $10 above today’s markdown. Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators arrived last summer with the notable inclusion of a U1 chip. Backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

If picking up four of the new Apple item finders won’t go to a good use, you can always just grab a single AirTag for $22. That isn’t quite as good of a value as the per-tracker price found in the bundle above, but lets you make out for far less thanks to the early Apple Black Friday deal. This is down from the usual $29 price tag and one of the best discounts to date. Otherwise, go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases right here for ways to secure them to bags and more.

