Hands-on with Apple Watch Ultra: First impressions and gallery

Apple Watch Ultra is here and I’ve just unboxed mine. Follow along for my first impressions of the 49mm titanium wearable from Apple that features an all-new design, larger screen, and much more. I’ll dig into what it feels like size-wise compared to the 45mm Apple Watch, weight, buttons, the Alpine Loop, and more.

• For reference, I have a smaller wrist that measures about 6.5 inches around and I’m coming from the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 •

Apple Watch Ultra first impressions:

Overall

It’s noticeably larger and blockier than the 45/44mm Apple Watch and I love it 😁 With that comes a really solid feel I enjoy it most with a band that connects directly to the Ultra vs a strap/band with lugs (Solo Loop vs Alpine Loop)

The flat screen edge adds to the large feel but that also offers a wonderful display experience – it really draws you in visually

It’s impressively light!

The side button is very clicky – much clickier than my Series 7 or any other previous Apple Watch

Digital Crown is nicely protected but also takes a bit to get used to

The new Action button is really handy, such a great add!

Alpine Loop

Softer on the inside than I expected

Titanium hardware is super light and naturally matches the Ultra perfectly

Lots of loops make sure you get a precise fit

Love the bright orange color

Exterior lugs make it a bulkier fit – especially for those with smaller wrists

Careful of the metal clasp as it can scratch things when you rest your wrist on your laptop, etc.

Tidbits

Braided watch charging cable is very nice with a metal accent on the puck itself

Box and Ultra booklet is beautiful

Watch faces really pop on the huge display

New Wayfinder watch face has neat animation when you raise your wrist to look

Digital Crown spin to quickly access the red dark mode is really handy

I also really like the clean fit with Apple’s Solo Loop sport band

What do you think about Apple Watch Ultra? Did you get one too? Or are you thinking about picking one up or are you definitely skipping? Share your thoughts in the comments!

