Here’s a look at the Apple Watch Ultra with some of the most popular bands [Video]

On Friday, Apple will start selling the Apple Watch Ultra. This 49mm rugged Apple Watch has a natural titanium finish and early reviews have focused on its larger size, new Digital Crown, orange Action Button, and more.

We already know that other large bands work on the Apple Watch Ultra, but the question is how well the sizes and design finishes match up. A YouTuber tried several Apple Watch band models with the all-new Ultra – check out the results below.

Swiss YouTuber Rafael Zeier shared a comprehensive video testing some of Apple’s most popular band designs with the new Apple Watch Ultra. He tried all the favorites: Steel Link, Leather Loop, and even some Hermès models, testing a total of 14 different options. You can see the results in the video embedded below.

As we saw in a review from iJustine yesterday, the packaging for both the Apple Watch Ultra and its accompanying bands is bigger than usual. The first thing users will notice when unboxing this product is a booklet that includes Apple Watch Ultra exclusive band images, an explanation of how the new buttons work, features, pictures of the new design, and more.

The box has a mountain printed on it, and when you open the Apple Watch box, you get the Watch itself with a braided MagSafe Apple Watch cable with a stainless steel finish. Each Apple Watch band box has a different look, although all of them come in a larger package than before.

Are you planning on getting your hands on the Apple Watch Ultra? If so, the video below can hopefully help you understand how some of the most popular bands will look on the new device.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: