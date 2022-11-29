Instafest turns your Spotify listening data into a custom music festival; here’s how it works

Alongside the launch of Apple Music Replay today, there’s a new third-party website that aims to give Spotify users insight into their listening habits. Dubbed “Instafest,” this service connects to your Spotify account and uses your listening data to curate a custom music festival based on your favorite artists.

How to create your personalized music festival with Instafest

Spotify hasn’t yet launched its annual Spotify Wrapped year in review feature, but we’re expecting it sometime during the first week of December. In the meantime, Instafest is here to offer you an interesting look at your Spotify listening habits.

Instafest works by having you log in using Spotify’s official API. It then analyzes your top artists for the year and creates a custom three-day music festival based on that data. You can choose to include top artists from the last four weeks, the last six months, or all-time.

You can even create a custom name for your festival, get scored on how “Basic” your festival would be, and customize the design of the poster promoting the event. (My “Basic score” was 76/100, please don’t judge.)

The Basic Score gives you a rating from 0-100 based on how niche your festival music is! A low score means your festival features more niche artists, while a high score means your festival has mostly popular artists.

Speaking to TechCrunch, developer Anshay Sabooo explained the notification behind Instafest:

“I had the idea when I was in bed scrolling through TikTok one day, I saw people were posting videos from Coachella and I started thinking about how I would set the Coachella lineup if I could pick the artists. The thought process led to me thinking about generating a music festival graphic using a Spotify integration, and I built off from there,” he said.

As it stands right now, Instafest supports pulling in data from Last.fm as well as Spotify. Support for Apple Music is “up next,” but there’s no timetable on when it will launch. In the meantime, if you’re an Apple Music subscriber, you can view your year in review data via Apple Music Replay.

What do you think of this Instafest service? Who would be headlining your music festival? Let us know down in the comments.

