Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 Nike+ models now $79 off, M1 iMacs from $960, Anker gear, more

All of this Wednesday’s best deals are now live and headlined by rare discounts on Apple Watch Series 7 Nike+ models at $79 off. That’s alongside an Anker Cyber Week sale that discounts iPhone accessories from $9 and a chance to save on refurbished 24-inch M1 iMacs from $960. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 7 Nike+ models now $79 off

Nike is currently offering some rare discounts on its Nike+ edition Apple Watch models. Right now, you can score the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular Nike+ 45mm for $450 for the 45mm Midnight style. That’s down from the $529 going rate you’d more reguarly pay, delivering $79 in savings along the way. This is as rare of a discount as they come, with today’s offer marking the first price cut since back in May. In any case, this is also a new all-time low.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience. Plus with this model in particular, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity alongside the even sportier Nike+ band and some exclusive Watch faces.

Anker Cyber Week sale discounts iPhone accessories

It’s Wednesday, and Anker is now rolling out a new Cyber Week sale courtesy of Amazon with a collection of price cuts that weren’t live over the actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. That’s alongside some holdovers from the Thanksgiving Week festivities, too. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining all of the price cuts this time around, the new GaNPrime PowerCore 65W is a standout offer at $80. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside one of the first chances to save. This comes within $10 of the all-time low from back in early September, and is the second-best discount yet.

Anker’s new GaNPrime PowerCore 65W arrives as a hybrid charger for your Apple set that combines a USB-C GaN wall adapter with a portable battery. Its 65W output can be spread over its dual USB-C ports, as well as a USB-A slot and leverages the built-in 10,000mAh internal battery to refuel away from home. I adore the built-in AC plug that also makes recharging a breeze. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a closer look at what to expect.

Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac starts from $960 lows

Woot today is kicking off its latest certified refurbished Mac sale, with a collection of desktop offerings now up for grabs. Headlining all of the markdowns, the best prices yet have arrived on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac, all of which start at $960 for the entry-level 7-core model. That’s down from the original $1,299 price tag, while delivering a new all-time low at $90 under our previous mention. You’ll also find higher-end configurations on sale, delivering $399 in savings.

Amazon is also now offering new condition 8-Core M1 iMac models at $1,350, down from $1,499. This $150 discount is the first price cut since back in June and comes within $1 of the all-time low.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

