Apple highlights top Podcasts of 2022 across new shows, subscribers, shared, free, more

After announcing its 2022 App Store Awards including the Podcast of the Year, Apple shared eight new Podcast charts for 2022 including the top shows of the year, top new shows, top shared shows, and top free channels.

Apple shared the new year-end charts in its Podcasts app.

“These year-end charts are available to listeners in nearly 100 countries and regions and reflect the most popular podcasts in each local market. This means listeners in the U.S. can browse the Top New Shows among listeners in the U.S. while listeners in France can browse the Top New Shows among listeners in France — helping people discover popular podcasts that are relevant to them and in their local language.”

Apple Podcasts 2022 top charts

Apple also shared highlights from the US top charts:

Audiochuck is the most popular podcaster in the country. The Indianapolis-based network founded by Ashley Flowers is the Top Free Channel for the second consecutive year. Its flagship show, Crime Junkie, is the Top Show, Most Followed Show, and Top Shared Show in the U.S. One of the company’s newest series, The Deck, is the Top New Show and among the top five Top Followed Shows in the U.S.

The New York Times represents the most podcasts in Top Shows of 2022 with The Daily (#2), This American Life (#6), and Serial (#8). The New York Times is also the second Top Free Channel for the second consecutive year. The Trojan Horse Affair is also one of the Top New Shows (#4).

. Wondery continues to be the most popular podcast subscription with the Top Subscriber Channel since the subscriber charts launched this summer. Wondery also distributes 16 of the 20 Top Subscriber Shows.

, meaning creators do not face a trade-off between reach and revenue with Apple Podcasts and subscriptions. Serial’s “Adnan Is Out” (S01, E13) is the Top Shared Episode of the year in the U.S. “The Alibi” (S01, E01) is the third Top Shared Episode of the Year in the U.S. Serial remained one of the most followed and shared shows of the year.

If you don’t want to click through to the Podcasts app for each top list, here they are for the US:

Podcasts 2022 Charts – US

Top Shows of 2022

Top New Shows of 2022

Top Subscriber Shows of 2022

Top Followed Shows of 2022

Top Shared Shows of 2022

Top Shared Episodes of 2022

Top Subscriber Channels of 2022

Top Free Channels of 2022

