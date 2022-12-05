Apple highlights top Podcasts of 2022 across new shows, subscribers, shared, free, more

After announcing its 2022 App Store Awards including the Podcast of the Year, Apple shared eight new Podcast charts for 2022 including the top shows of the year, top new shows, top shared shows, and top free channels.
Apple shared the new year-end charts in its Podcasts app.
“These year-end charts are available to listeners in nearly 100 countries and regions and reflect the most popular podcasts in each local market. This means listeners in the U.S. can browse the Top New Shows among listeners in the U.S. while listeners in France can browse the Top New Shows among listeners in France — helping people discover popular podcasts that are relevant to them and in their local language.”
Apple Podcasts 2022 top charts
- Top Shows of 2022 (launched any time)
- Top New Shows of 2022 (launched within 2022)
- Top Subscriber Shows of 2022
- Top Followed Shows of 2022
- Top Shared Shows of 2022
- Top Shared Episodes of 2022
- Top Subscriber Channels of 2022
- Top Free Channels of 2022
Apple also shared highlights from the US top charts:
- Audiochuck is the most popular podcaster in the country. The Indianapolis-based network founded by Ashley Flowers is the Top Free Channel for the second consecutive year. Its flagship show, Crime Junkie, is the Top Show, Most Followed Show, and Top Shared Show in the U.S. One of the company’s newest series, The Deck, is the Top New Show and among the top five Top Followed Shows in the U.S.
- The New York Times represents the most podcasts in Top Shows of 2022 with The Daily (#2), This American Life (#6), and Serial (#8). The New York Times is also the second Top Free Channel for the second consecutive year. The Trojan Horse Affair is also one of the Top New Shows (#4).
- The majority of podcasts included in Top Shows of 2022 are at least five years old.
- Wondery continues to be the most popular podcast subscription with the Top Subscriber Channel since the subscriber charts launched this summer. Wondery also distributes 16 of the 20 Top Subscriber Shows.
- All Top Subscriber Shows are broadly distributed and have free, ad-supported episodes, meaning creators do not face a trade-off between reach and revenue with Apple Podcasts and subscriptions.
- Serial’s “Adnan Is Out” (S01, E13) is the Top Shared Episode of the year in the U.S. “The Alibi” (S01, E01) is the third Top Shared Episode of the Year in the U.S. Serial remained one of the most followed and shared shows of the year.
- Listeners use and share podcasts to help navigate complex subjects and situations, according to the titles of the Top Shared Episodes. Sounds obvious, but the data is illuminating. Topics include “What Alcohol Does to Your Body, Brain & Health,” (Huberman Lab), “Inside the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis” (The Daily), “We Need to Talk About Covid” (The Daily), “How to Raise Untamed Kids” (We Can Do Hard Things), “The Rise of Workplace Surveillance” (The Daily), “Tools for Optimizing Sleep” (Huberman Lab), “Eating Ourselves to Death” (Honestly with Bari Weiss), and “Grateful for Grief” (All There Is with Anderson Cooper).
If you don’t want to click through to the Podcasts app for each top list, here they are for the US:
Podcasts 2022 Charts – US
Top Shows of 2022
- Crime Junkie
- The Daily
- Dateline NBC
- Morbid
- SmartLess
- This American Life
- Up First
- Serial
- The Ben Shapiro Show
- Hidden Brain
- Stuff You Should Know
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
- Radiolab
- Fresh Air
- Freakonomics Radio
- Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!
- Something Was Wrong
Top New Shows of 2022
- The Deck
- Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade
- The Thing About Helen & Olga
- The Trojan Horse Affair
- The Seduction
- Betrayal
- The Always Sunny Podcast
- Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra
- Very Scary People
- Twin Flames
- MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories
- KILLED
- Dateline: Missing In America
- The Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley
- Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen
- Internal Affairs
- Father Wants Us Dead
- The Sunshine Place
- Fed Up
- American Radical
Top Subscriber Shows of 2022
- Morbid
- SmartLess
- American Scandal
- This Is Actually Happening
- Something Was Wrong
- Sword and Scale
- Over My Dead Body
- The Shrink Next Door
- Twin Flames
- Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked
- The Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley
- Fed Up
- Scamfluencers
- Against The Odds
- The Vanished Podcast
- Dateline NBC
- Killer Psyche
- The Generation Why Podcast
- Internal Affairs
- Suspect
Top Followed Shows of 2022
- Crime Junkie
- Morbid
- SmartLess
- The Daily
- The Deck
- Huberman Lab
- The Trojan Horse Affair
- Dateline NBC
- Something Was Wrong
- Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra
- We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade
- The Thing About Helen & Olga
- Serial
- The Always Sunny Podcast
- Gone South
- This Is Actually Happening
- CounterClock
- Stuff You Should Know
Top Shared Shows of 2022
- Crime Junkie
- SmartLess
- Huberman Lab
- The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
- Murdaugh Murders Podcast
- The Daily
- Something Was Wrong
- Morbid
- S-Town
- Serial
- The Thing About Pam
- The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill
- The Trojan Horse Affair
- We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- Your Own Backyard
- Dr. Death | S1: Dr. Duntsch
- Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra
- Sweet Bobby
- The Dropout
Top Shared Episodes of 2022
- Serial: “Serial S01 Ep. 13: Adnan Is Out”
- Huberman Lab: “What Alcohol Does to Your Body, Brain & Health”
- Serial: “Serial S01 – Ep. 1: The Alibi”
- We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle: “Breaking Cycles & Reparenting Yourself with Dr. Becky Kennedy”
- The Daily: “Inside the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis”
- The Daily: “We Need to Talk About Covid, Part 1”
- We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle: “How to Raise Untamed Kids with Dr. Becky Kennedy”
- The Daily: “A Movement to Fight Misinformation… With Misinformation”
- The Daily: “Why Adnan Syed Was Released From Prison”
- REAL AF with Andy Frisella: “14. #75HARD: A Tactical Guide To Winning The War With Yourself”
- Hidden Brain: “Reframing Your Reality: Part 1”
- The Daily: “The Rise of Workplace Surveillance”
- Huberman Lab: “Sleep Toolkit: Tools for Optimizing Sleep & Sleep-Wake Timing”
- Honestly with Bari Weiss: “Eating Ourselves to Death”
- All There Is with Anderson Cooper: “Stephen Colbert: Grateful for Grief”
- REAL AF with Andy Frisella: “208. #75HARD + #LIVEHARD: Winning The War Within & Unlocking Your Full Potential”
- Ologies with Alie Ward: “Part 1: Attention-Deficit Neuropsychology (ADHD) with Russell Barkley”
- The Peter Attia Drive: “COVID-19: Current state of affairs, Omicron, and a search for the end game”
- The Daily: “The Pastors Being Driven Out by Trumpism”
- FULL SEND PODCAST: “Donald Trump on WW3, Talking to Putin, and Joe Rogan!”
Top Subscriber Channels of 2022
- Wondery
- Dateline NBC
- Pushkin
- Tenderfoot TV
- TED Audio Collective
- BBC Podcasts
- Planet Money
- Radiolab
- The Moth
- Luminary
- Slate Podcasts
- Lemonada
- The Binge
- Casefile Presents
- Radiotopia
- Slumber Studios
- The Athletic
- S&S +PLUS Light
- Imperative
- Wondery Kids
Top Free Channels of 2022
- audiochuck
- The New York Times
- iHeartPodcasts
- Serial
- The Daily Wire
- Barstool Sports
- Dear Media
- ABC News
- Exactly Right
- Earwolf
- Team Coco
- ESPN
- Crooked Media
- MSNBC
- Freakonomics
- All Things Comedy Network
- C13Originals
- The Black Effect Network
- Vox Media Podcast Network
- Ramble
