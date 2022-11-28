Apple unveils 2022 App Store Awards, highlighting ‘cultural impact’ and ‘abundant possibilities’

Zac Hall

- Nov. 28th 2022 8:45 pm PT

Apple has announced its 2022 App Store Award recipients today, and this year’s list of winners all stand out for demonstrating “abundant possibilities” through the App Store and across Apple devices. The trendy social app BeReal takes the top prize on the iPhone for 2022. Apple also features the best iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch apps of the year alongside game winners.

These are the top winners of each best apps and games category for 2022:

Apps

  • iPhone App of the Year: BeReal, from BeReal.
  • iPad App of the Year: GoodNotes 5, from Time Base Technology Limited.
  • Mac App of the Year: MacFamilyTree 10, from Synium Software GmbH.
  • Apple TV App of the Year: ViX, from TelevisaUnivision Interactive, Inc.
  • Apple Watch App of the Year: Gentler Streak, from Gentler Stories LLC.

Games

Apple says these 16 apps and games “represent the abundant possibilities across the App Store and Apple’s ecosystem of devices.” App Store editors have also chosen five apps as Cultural Impact winners for making a lasting impact on lives and influencing culture.

These are the apps being recognized for cultural impact:

  • How We Feel from the How We Feel Project, Inc.
    By prompting users to tap into their emotional well-being with the ease of daily check-ins, How We Feel helps users put difficult emotions into words and presents strategies to address these emotions in the moment.
  • Dot’s Home from the Rise-Home Stories Project
    Dot’s Home spotlights systemic housing injustices and the subsequent impact within communities of color through a compelling and thoughtful time-traveling tale.
  • Locket Widget from Locket Labs, Inc.
    Allowing users to send live photos right to family and friends’ Home Screen, Locket Widget drives intimate connection between loved ones, free from traditional social media pressures.
  • Waterllama from Vitalii Mogylevets
    With its colorful design and gentle guidance, Waterllama makes meeting hydration goals fun, using creative challenges, reminders, and cuddly characters to keep users on track.
  • Inua – A Story in Ice and Time from ARTE Experience
    Inua – A Story in Ice and Time provides an engaging, mystical adventure for users to explore historical events that weave in elements of Inuit traditions, folklore, and breathtaking tales.

Have you enjoyed any of these apps this year? Let us know what your top picks of 2022 are in the comments!

