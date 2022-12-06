Tim Cook introduces TSMC Arizona factory: ‘These chips can be proudly stamped Made in America’

As expected, Apple CEO Tim Cook paid a visit to Arizona today, where he toured the upcoming TSMC semiconductor plant alongside President Joe Biden. During remarks at the event, Cook confirmed that TSMC will manufacture chips for Apple at this new TSMC plant, saying that the chips will be “proudly stamped ‘Made in America’.”

TSMC is Apple’s partner for the production of the Apple Silicon chips used in all of its products. This includes the A-series chips used in things like the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as well as the M-series chips used in the Mac. Bloomberg had previously reported that TSMC would make chips for Apple at this new plant located in Arizona.

In his prepared remarks, Cook praised President Biden for his “leadership” and thanked him for signing the CHIPS Act into law. The CHIPS Act offers billions of dollars in incentives to companies for semiconductor production that occurs in the United States.

We’re joined this afternoon by President Biden, whose presence sends a powerful signal about the signficance of this moment. President Biden, thank you for your leadership, and thank you especially for signing the CHIPS Act into law, which will make more and more projects like this one possible. This is an incredibly exciting day for America, for Arizona, and for Apple too.

Cook went on to say that Apple plans to continue working with TSMC over the coming years, as the company forms “new and deeper roots in America.” He touted the advancement of Apple Silicon over the last several years, saying “there is no area where innovation is making a greater impact than Apple Silicon.”

The Apple CEO then confirmed that the company will work with TSMC to manufacture Apple Silicon chips at this new plant in Arizona. “These chips can be proudly stamped ‘Made in America’,” he said. “It’s a chance for the United States to usher in a new era of advanced manufacturing.”

Over the past several years, the progress we’ve made with Apple Silicon has transformed our devices. It has unlocked new levels of performance for our users, enabling them to do things they could never do before. When you stop and think about it, it’s extraordinary what chip technology can achieve. Now, thanks to the hard work of so many people, these chips can be proudly stamped ‘Made in America.’ This is an incredibly significant moment. It’s a chance for the United States to usher in a new era of advanced manufacturing. It’s the chance to create high-tech American jobs; the jobs of the future, the jobs that could define our future. The United States was founded on the notion that a great idea could change the world. It is a place inspired by ingenuity and ambition, by creativity and vision. It is the most fertile ground on the planet for innovation.

Finally, Cook continued on by praising the United States and confirming Apple’s commitment to “giving back to our great country.” Apple will “continue to design and engineer” core products in the United States and will “continue to deepen” its investments in the economy.

I know that a company like Apple could only come from America, and we are comitted as ever to giving back to our great country. We are going to continue to design and engineer our core products in the United States, just as we always have. We are going to continue to deepen our investments in the US economy. Today is only the beginning. Today we are combining TSMC’s expertise with the unrivaled ingenuiity of American workers. We are investing in a stronger, brighter future. We are planting a seed in the Arizona desert. And at Apple, we are proud to help nurture its growth.

The new TSMC plant in Arizona is expected to open in 2024. At first, the plant was said to focus on 5nm chip production, but it was recently reported that the plant would instead use a 4nm process. This technology lags behind Apple’s reported plans to switch to 3nm in 2023, but the company will undoubtedly continue to use 4nm and 5nm chips in some of its products for several more years.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: