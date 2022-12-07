Latest Apple Pay promo offers holiday discounts at Columbia, GOAT, Le Creuset, and more

Last week a 5% cash back offer arrived for new Apple Card customers. It turns out there’s also a December promotion for anyone using Apple Pay that brings some valuable holiday savings. The current offers include discounts from 10-70% off popular retailers like Columbia, GOAT, Theory, Fender, HotelTonight, Le Creuset, and more.

The extra holiday discounts are available when using Apple Pay through December 15 (some retailers require the promo code noted below).

Apple Pay December promotion

Check out all the fine print for the above offers at the bottom of Apple’s webpage.

And if you’re thinking of opening an Apple Card, check out the details on the 5% cash back promotion for new cardholders.

