Apple purchases get 5% back through Christmas for those that open a new Apple Card

- Dec. 1st 2022 6:16 am PT

Apple Card 5% back
Apple has announced a fresh promotion for its credit card. Through December 25, new Apple Card holders can get 5% back when purchasing Apple products. However, there are a few restrictions like interest-free installment plans and more being ineligible. Here are all the details…

The company announced the 5% back promotion today on its Apple Card website. “Save 5% on Apple products with a new Apple Card through December 25. Only at Apple. Exclusions and terms apply.”

Apple Card normally gives customers 3% back on purchases at Apple (plus a few other select retailers), so the promotion offers a 2% boost for the holidays.

Apple Card 5% back details

The biggest caveat is that the 5% back at Apple for new Apple Card holders is for purchases that are paid in full, not those made with Apple Card Monthly Installments, Apple iPhone Payments, the iPhone Upgrade Program, or carrier financing.

  • Apple also notes that Apple Media Services and AppleCare+ monthly payments are not eligible for the 5% back offer.

Discover + Apple Pay 5% back offer

Notably, Discover is also running a 5% cash-back offer through December. If you use your Discover card with Apple Pay at any retailer, you can get the 5% back on up to $1,500. That offers a lot more freedom than Apple’s offer.

If you don’t already have a Discover card, you can get an extra $100 with this link when you make a purchase within the first three months of getting your card.

