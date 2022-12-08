Fresh benchmarks claim to show Apple M2 Max chip performance ahead of MacBook Pro update in 2023

Last week, an alleged benchmark test of Apple’s unreleased M2 Max chip was shared on the Geekbench website, and it revealed discrete performance improvements compared to the current M1 Max chip. Now another supposed M2 Max benchmark test has also surfaced on the web, but this one shows better performance results.

Apple M2 Max chip

This new test also comes from a machine identified as “Mac14.6” just like the previous one. This, of course, is a non-existent Mac model until now. The CPU is also the Apple M2 Max with 12 cores, but this one has a frequency of 3.68 GHz instead of 3.54 GHz. The machine used in the tests also has 96GB of RAM.

The benchmark test results, also done with Geekbench 5, show a single-core score of 2027 and a multi-core score of 14888. By comparison, the previously leaked M2 Max benchmark test scored 1853 on single core and 13855 on multi-core. The M1 Max chip that powers the entry-level Mac Studio has 10 cores with 3.2GHz and scores 1746 in single-core and 12154 in multi-core.

Comparing the latest benchmark test of the M2 Max chip with the M1 Max, we have up to 22% better performance in multi-core, while the previous results showed that the new chip would be 14% faster. It’s uncertain whether the results are in fact legitimate, and if so, why they differ from each other.

It’s worth noting that the M2 chip that powers the 2022 MacBook Air and the latest iPad Pro is only 11% faster than the M1, so it won’t be a surprise if M2 Max isn’t a major upgrade compared to its predecessor.

New M2 Macs rumored to be coming in 2023

Apple is rumored to be planning to introduce multiple new Macs in 2023. This includes new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Studio, and the long-awaited Apple Silicon-powered Mac Pro.

When it comes to the M2 Max chip, it is most likely to power the high-end versions of the new MacBook Pro and the entry-level Mac Studio model, which is also expected to have an even more powerful version with the M2 Ultra chip. Apple also has a new Mac mini in the works, which will have versions with the M2 and M2 Pro chips.

H/T: James Atkinson

